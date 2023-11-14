Buffalo Bills wide receiver and Josh Allen weapon Trent Sherfield injured his ankle against the Denver Broncos on MNF.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield suffered an injury during their Week 10 MNF game against the Denver Broncos. Sherfield, one of quarterback Josh Allen's weapons, hurt his ankle during an attempted two-point conversion in the second quarter. He has been ruled out of the game, per the Bills' PR department.

“Trent Sherfield (ankle) has been downgraded to out,” the Bills PR department tweeted on Monday.

Prior to Sherfield's injury on MNF against the Broncos, he had recorded 53 receiving yards on seven receptions in nine games for the Bills.

Trent Sherfield is in his seventh NFL season. The former Vanderbilt football standout spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals from 2018 to 2020.

Sherfield has been a journeyman since then. He spent one season each with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins before signing with the Bills prior to this season. He has career totals of 897 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 74 receptions.

Trent Sherfeld took the field in light of Stefon Diggs' recent back injury. Sherfield, Deonte Harty, Gabe Davis, and Khalil Shakir were the next men up in case Diggs couldn't play.

Fortunately, Diggs suited up but hasn't been his usual explosive self. He has produced just 23 receiving yards on two receptions through three quarters of play.

The Bills have struggled this season. Buffalo has gone just 2-3 after an impressive 3-1 start. They must win against the Broncos on MNF if they want to gain ground on the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East division. Bills quarterback Josh Allen defended offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey amid their recent slump.

Here's wishing Trent Sherfield a speedy recovery.