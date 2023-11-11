Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is confident he'll play ahead of a week 10 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Stefon Diggs is feeling good. The Buffalo Bills star wide receiver says he's confident he will be ready for the team's week 10 game against the Denver Broncos Monday, per Bills reporter Jon Scott. Diggs injured his back in a recent game but it's not keeping him from practicing with the team earlier this week.

The Bills have had an inconsistent season and are relying on Diggs to keep the ship moving in the right direction. Buffalo is 5-4 and second in the AFC East heading into Monday night's matchup with Denver. The Bills are coming off of a 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, in a game where Diggs suffered the back injury but still grabbed six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Diggs is having another productive year in Buffalo. He's proven to be one of Josh Allen's favorite targets. He has 70 receptions on the season while being targeted 97 times. He has 834 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on the year. Diggs is also playing consistent football in his lengthy NFL career. He has five straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and he's getting close to hitting that number for the sixth straight year.

While Diggs did practice Thursday, he's sat out of the last few practices to nurse his back, per Scott. Diggs rarely misses games: he played in 16 contests for the Bills in 2022, 17 in 2021, and 16 in 2020. If Buffalo is going to get the win Monday, the team will need more of that production from their star wideout.

The Bills and Broncos kick off at 8:15 Eastern on Monday night. The Broncos enter the game with a 3-5 record.