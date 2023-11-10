After the talk of the Bills struggling on offense, quarterback Josh Allen comes into the defense of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

While the conversation has been present if the Buffalo Bills should move on from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, quarterback Josh Allen defended his coach Friday. When speaking to the media, Allen emphasized the relationship he has with Dorsey and how it's a fruitful one according to The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald.

“I think we have a very good rapport in terms of him knowing what I don’t like and what I like,” Allen said. “Obviously, getting to familiar stuff that our guys like that we’ve ran a lot in the past, I think that’s something that any offense can benefit from running familiar concepts and trusting the guys out on the field. And it comes down to the guys executing it.”

Fans might not buy Allen's words on Dorsey. If they have a “very good rapport,” then why has the offense been struggling for the better part of the season. For the star quarterback, it comes down to the players to execute the plays called.

“He can call literally anything on his playbook,” Allen said. “He should be able to point at any given play and we should go out there and try to execute it and execute it to the best of our ability. And so, again, that comes down to the guys on the field. And, you know, we’ve got to be better for him.”

Coming off of a loss in a big AFC matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen so far has thrown for 2,423 yards, 18 touchdowns, and a league-high nine interceptions, which is tied with three other quarterbacks. The Bills are 5-4 on the season as they're second place to the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, hoping to get a bounce-back win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.