Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott says that the team has all the information they need regarding the ongoing federal investigation of running back LeSean McCoy. The accusations of child abuse and involvement in a home invasion by McCoy’s ex-girlfriend have played a large part in the Bills’ narrative this season. McCoy, one of the league’s highest-paid running backs, is appreciative of his team’s support.

“I have tons of conversations with the team, the ownership, the owners, my coaches, my head coach, my teammates,” he said. “On Sundays I wear a ‘C’ on my jersey [as a captain] for a reason. Guys trust me. They believe in me. I’m honest to them,” McCoy said, per ESPN’s Mike Rodak.

McCoy is entering his fourth season in Buffalo, but this is the first time he has been named a captain. Clearly, he has proven to them he can be a player who leads by example. McDermott is entering his second season coaching the Bills and has been vocal about belief in his star.

“Nothing has changed as far as we’re concerned,” McDermott said. “We’ve gotten the information that we need at this point. There’s no crystal ball. Nobody has a crystal ball. We’re just going to take it one day at a time right now.”

McCoy suffered a rib injury in last week’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 0-2 Bills hope to have him back for their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Until then, the Bills will take things one step at a time.