For many football fans, Super Bowl 57 offers plenty of compelling storylines. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is trying to inch himself toward all-time great status at just 27 years of age. Jalen Hurts was benched in college, doubted in the NFL and can now lead the Philadelphia Eagles to immortality. Yet, others, say fans of the Cincinnati Bengals or Buffalo Bills, do not deem the Chiefs worthy of a fairy-tale ending but rather beneficiaries of a rigged one.

The controversial officiating that clouded the AFC title game brought out tons of conspiracy theories that the league was fixing the Super Bowl matchup. Retired running back Arian Foster stoked those flames when he said every player is given a script of what is supposed to unfold before the season starts. There is debate over whether Foster was just trolling or being completely serious (he does march to the beat of his own drum).

Regardless, Bills star linebacker Von Miller did not pass up an opportunity to have his own fun during Super Bowl radio row.

“The NFL script says the Buffalo Bills are going to win it next year,” Miller said on his podcast, The Voncast, per Bleacher Report Gridiron.

The Bills, if not America’s choice before the season, were likely the sentimental favorites for most neutral fans after safety Damar Hamlin went into Cardiac arrest during a January game against the Bengals. His recovery transcended the game to the point that many people wondered if destiny would supersede all talent and metrics.

Of course, the Bills went out rather unceremoniously by the Bengals in the midst of a Buffalo blizzard. Miller tore his ACL earlier in the season and was sorely missed for the team’s final push. The former Super Bowl MVP penned his own gripping script in 2016 against the Carolina Panthers. Miller forced two fumbles that led to touchdowns and put on one of the most dominating defensive performances ever witnessed on the big stage. Peyton Manning then rode off into the sunset with this second ring.

It is possible the NFL is waiting to release the surefire box office bonanza that is the Bills winning their first championship. Should Hamlin return to football, the next Super Bowl might as well be held in Tinseltown.