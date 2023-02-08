Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlinaccepted the Alan Page Community award from the NFLPA for his work work with The Chasing M’s Foundation.

“Giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am,” Hamlin said on stage, via Rob Maaddi of AP. “Thankful to my father who’s right there behind me. Growing up just watching him do community days in our community, and I just always was waiting on my time when it came.”

Damar Hamlin accepts the Alan Page Community service award. pic.twitter.com/7nDlLzhwPl — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 8, 2023

The foundation was started as a GoFundMe page by Hamlin in 2020, with an initial goal of $2,500 to give kids memorable experiences in his hometown of Pittsburgh, and nearly $9 million in donations have come in since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals according to the NFLPA.

While it was not a surprise that Damar Hamlin of the Bills took home the award, there were notable efforts by four other nominees.

The other nominees were Jonathan Jones from the New England Patriots, Charles Leno Jr. from the Washington Commanders, Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders and Devin White from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFLPA has said that each nominee will receive a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Below are all of the reasons that the other four were nominated, according to the NFLPA:

Jonathan Jones was nominated for holding a tailgate at Auburn that raised enough to feed 450 local families on days that Auburn City Schools are closed for the holidays. Charles Leno provided more than $95,000 in donations for families, schools, patients and charities in Washington D.C., Chicago and the California Bay Area. Darren Waller shared his own experience with addiction and substance abuse with 400 service men and women to help them overcome the same thing. Devin White honored his father’s legacy two weeks after his death by distributing meal items to families in Florida and Louisiana.

Hamlin was happy to accept the award, and said the others deserve recognition as well.