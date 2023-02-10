The Super Bowl is the grandest NFL stage of them all. Super Bowl LVII will add to the game’s illustrious history. Yet, there’s another piece of this game’s 56-year journey: the weird Super Bowl NFL collection. Although we’ve witnessed some of the greatest football moments in the annual championship game, there are also moments that have left us scratching our heads, creating the weirdest Super Bowls of all time. For this piece, let’s rank the weirdest Super Bowl endings.

10. Super Bowl XXVII

21 years ago today. Super Bowl XXVII Dallas 52 – Buffalo 17 And then there was Leon Lett. pic.twitter.com/j9HdurfSUx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 1, 2014

In the final quarter, the Dallas Cowboys owned a commanding 35-point lead, 52-17. After Bills QB Frank Reich fumbled, Cowboys defensive tackle Leon Lett grabbed the ball with the hopes of scoring a touchdown, every defensive lineman’s ambition. Unfortunately for him, Buffalo receiver Don Beebe ran fast enough to poke the ball away before Lett arrived at the end zone. Although he failed to achieve that feat, Lett can still find solace in winning this Super Bowl, one of his three. Beebe became an inspiration to Americans everywhere, for never giving up no matter what.

9. Super Bowl XXX

P January 28, 1996: The Cowboys beat the Steelers 27-17 to win Super Bowl XXX (🎥 via NFL) pic.twitter.com/8VTV9cwRTs — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) January 28, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys won Super Bowl XXX against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite Neil O’Donnell entering the Super Bowl as one of the best passers with the lowest interception percentage in a specific NFL season, he committed a string of errors in the final quarter that included a Larry Brown pick-six for Dallas that ultimately stopped Pittsburgh’s comeback hopes. Dallas, which lost two Super Bowls to Pittsburgh in the Chuck Noll-Tom Landry era, won its first head-to-head Supe against the Steelers.

8. Super Bowl VII

The Miami Dolphins reigned supreme in the 1972 season, posting an undefeated record that remained intact in the postseason. In Super Bowl VII, the Dolphins already held a 14-0 lead. In an attempt to extend the lead, Dolphins kicker Garo Yepremian’s 42-yard field goal attempt was blocked. Although he recovered the ball, Yepremian should have simply ended the play by kneeling. Instead, he attempted a pass that was picked off by the Redskins’ Mike Bass that led to a touchdown. Known as Garo’s Gaffe, the Dolphins’ championship campaign was threatened. Fortunately for the Dolphins, they managed to hold on to a 14-7 victory at Super Bowl VII. Imagine something like that happening in Super Bowl LVII — Twitter will go nuts.

7. Super Bowl 50

"I don’t know what you want me to say, I’m sorry." – A dejected Cam Newton walks off the podium abruptly. #SB50 https://t.co/xw4iLd1CQz — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2016

The Carolina Panthers entered Super Bowl 50 as major favorites, especially after posting a 15-1 regular season and dominating the playoffs. However, the Denver Broncos were undaunted as they took care of business by beating them 24-10 in Santa Clara, Calif. In the final quarter, 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton pulled off a tantrum while the Broncos were closing in on their championship. It wasn’t a great show of sportsmanship for a professional athlete, let alone an MVP of the league. To make matters worse, Cam Newton exhibited unsportsmanlike behavior in the postgame conference by walking out.

6. Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl LVII officiating crew, via the NFL: pic.twitter.com/pwWu7cTroH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2023

Throughout the entire game, the refs weren’t blowing their whistles even if Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins was caught grabbing the face mask of the Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey. However, the refs did make their presence felt in the deciding quarter of Super Bowl LVI. The referees made at least three questionable calls on penalties that nullified touchdowns and led to crucial touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game. Despite the fact that the Bengals held a lead in the fourth quarter, the Rams clawed back to take a 23-20 win.

5. Super Bowl XL

In Super Bowl XL real refs' bad calls handed Steelers victory over Seahawks. #Karma#Biggerstakeshttps://t.co/NSshqRPr — Jeremy Meyer (@jpmeyer66) September 25, 2012

Speaking of bad referees, not a lot of games have seen worse officiating than Super Bowl XL. There were several questionable calls in the first half. Then, a few calls late in the game prevented the Seattle Seahawks from completing a potential comeback. The Steelers emerged victorious, sailing to a 21-10 victory at Super Bowl XL in Detroit.

4. Super Bowl XLIX

2/1/15 – The day began under heavy fog and ended under heavy scrutiny. With 26s left & ball on the 1, Russell Wilson threw an INT to Malcolm Butler to seal a NE 28-24 #SuperBowl XLIX win. The game ended with a fight and SEA's Bruce Irvin became the first player ejected from a SB. pic.twitter.com/2yIzdtWLiR — Arizona Sports History (@AZSportsHistory) February 1, 2023

Winning by 28-24 with 20 seconds remaining, after Malcolm Butler had just made a game-saving interception, the Patriots watched the Seattle Seahawks lose their cool. New England’s Super Bowl XLIX victory was marked by an endgame brawl as punches were thrown. Seahawk defensive end Bruce Irvin was forced to exit the game after being caught red-handed for throwing hands.

3. Super Bowl XXXIV

20 years ago today, the St. Louis Rams took down the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV 🏆 On the final play of the game, Kevin Dyson got tackled ONE yard short of the endzone 🤯pic.twitter.com/DcJQVqGfxc — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 30, 2023

So close and yet so far, it’s not so often that a Super Bowl’s result is decided by only one yard. However, that happened in Super Bowl XXXIV. The Tennessee Titans had a chance to tie the game in the final moments against the St. Louis Rams. However, Tennessee Kevin Dyson got tackled by St. Louis linebacker Mike Jones only one yard away from the end zone in Atlanta. Imagine Super Bowl LVII ending in that fashion. It would be a remarkable NFL story.

2. Super Bowl V

In what was arguably the weirdest Super Bowl in history, both teams tallied a combined 11 turnovers in the game. However, five of them were committed in the deciding fourth quarter. It was unlikely for both teams to play this poorly in a Super Bowl. Nevertheless, it was the Baltimore Colts who came away with the 16-13 win at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys.

1. Super Bowl XLVI

Verrückte Szene im Super Bowl XLVI: Ahmad Bradshaw mit dem Touchdown, den er eigentlich gar nicht machen wollte. #PlayOfTheDay#SuperSonntagpic.twitter.com/fmLYk1Eihf — NFL Deutschland (@NFLDeutschland) July 16, 2017

Nothing is supposed to come easy in a Super Bowl. In fact, when the stakes are high and the game is close, teams are focused on making their opponents’ lives difficult in order to win it all. However, one moment featured a weird Super Bowl NFL classic.

In Super Bowl XLVI, with the New England Patriots protecting a slim 17-15 lead, New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw found himself unbothered and went for a six-yard touchdown that gave them the lead enroute to a 21-17 victory at Super Bowl XLVI. You can see from the video that Bradshaw was supposed to have not scored. The Giants had a chance to milk the clock and kick a winning field goal with 10 seconds left after New England used its last timeout. Bradshaw didn’t remember that he was supposed to kneel at the 1-yard line until it was too late. He scored with a minute left, giving the Patriots a real chance to win. Fortunately, a Hail Mary in the end zone was incomplete as time expired. It was the Giants’ fourth Super Bowl victory and the second at the expense of the Patriots. We will see if Super Bowl LVII can deliver something as dramatic.