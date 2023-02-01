Former NFL star Arian Foster recently claimed that the league is “rigged.” The term “NFL rigged” was previously trending after a number of questionable calls were made during the Kansas City Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup. But Foster’s claim led to further speculation. New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara trolled the league following Foster’s eye-opening comments, per Kamara’s Twitter account.

“When they handed me the script for our season during camp I almost walked out the facility bra,” Kamara wrote on Twitter.

Foster’s comments came during an interview with “Pardon My Take,” via PFT Commenter on Twitter.

Former NFL player arian foster admits NFL is literaly rigged pic.twitter.com/RSfqF1OwKI — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 31, 2023

“That’s what practice was about. It was about practicing the script,” Arian Foster said. “This is what goes on, this is what we have to do… we know what’s going to happen. But you still got to put on a show.”

Arian Foster wasn’t messing around either. He said everything with a straight face and this will certainly bring out the NFL conspiracy theorists.

Foster, who rose to prominence with the Houston Texans, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016. He was a talented player who was selected to 4 Pro Bowls during his career. But Arian Foster would likely tell you that those selections were scripted as well.

It will be interesting to see if the league puts out a statement in reference to Foster’s claims. People around the sports world have made similar statements in the past, but the fact that a former player made cryptic comments such as these may catch Roger Goodell’s attention.