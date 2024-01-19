The Buffalo Bills come into the postseason with high expectations, we take a look at their player specials for their playoff run.

Alright, Bills Mafia, strap yourselves in because the 2023 playoffs are a rollercoaster ride you won't want to miss! The Buffalo Bills, fresh off a 12-6 season and AFC East crown, are back with their sights set on the Lombardi Trophy.

Enter the Kansas City Chiefs, a familiar foe with unfinished business. Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: Round 4. This electric duel will hinge on pressure. Can the Bills' “Wall Street” secondary neutralize Mahomes's Houdini act? Chris Jones vs. Dion Dawkins – that's a heavyweight battle in the trenches. And don't forget, Andy Reid is the king of halftime adjustments. This one could go either way, but I give the Bills a slight edge at home, riding the wave of the Buffalo faithful.

This Bills team has all the ingredients for a championship run. Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level, the defense is elite, and the Buffalo Mafia is hungry. But the road to the Lombardi is littered with landmines, and every game will be a battle. Let's take a look at the Buffalo Bills playoff player specials as they look forward to getting a chance at playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

Here are the 2024 Playoffs NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Playoff Player Specials: Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen to record 150+ Rushing Yds (+100)

Josh Allen to Throw 8+ Passing TDs (+270)

James Cook to record 100+ Receiving Yds (+500)



Stefon Diggs to record 300+ Receiving Yds (+300)

Selections are for the Entirety of the Playoffs.

Why Josh Allen to record 150+ Rushing Yds

Josh Allen's exceptional performance in the NFL playoffs has showcased his ability to make significant contributions as a rusher. In the recent wild-card win over the Steelers, Allen demonstrated his remarkable rushing skills, amassing 74 yards on the ground, including a sensational 52-yard touchdown run, which was the second-longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in NFL playoff history. His agility, speed, and determination were on full display, leaving fans and analysts in awe of his capabilities.

As the Bills advance to the divisional rounds, Allen's dual-threat proficiency poses a significant challenge to opposing defenses. With his track record of averaging 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game in the playoffs, he is poised to continue his impressive rushing performance, potentially exceeding 150 yards in the upcoming games.

Why Josh Allen to Throw 8+ Passing TDs

Josh Allen's exceptional performance in the recent wild-card win over the Steelers showcased his dual-threat proficiency, making a strong case for his potential to record 8+ passing touchdowns in this NFL playoffs. Allen's ability to extend plays and create opportunities with his arm was evident as he finished the game with three touchdown passes, 203 yards on 21-of-30 passing, and zero turnovers.

His track record of averaging 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game in the playoffs further emphasizes his capability as a dynamic playmaker. With the upcoming challenges in the divisional rounds, Allen's demonstrated ability to spread the ball all over the field and lead the Bills' offense makes him a strong candidate to continue his impressive passing performance, potentially exceeding 8 touchdowns in the remaining playoff games. As Allen continues to electrify NFL fans with his remarkable skills, his impact as a passer is expected to be a key factor in the Bills' playoff success.

Why James Cook to record 100+ Receiving Yds

James Cook, the dynamic running back for the Buffalo Bills, has been a pivotal asset in the team's recent successes, showcasing his versatility as a receiving threat. With a track record of racking up over 100 scrimmage yards in four consecutive games and being a significant contributor in the passing game, Cook has proven to be a multifaceted playmaker for the Bills.

His ability to make an impact both as a rusher and a receiver has been evident, with 11 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the last five games alone. As the Bills progress through the NFL playoffs, Cook's proficiency as a receiving threat, coupled with his consistent production, positions him as a strong candidate to record 100+ receiving yards in the upcoming remaining playoff games.

Why Stefon Diggs to record 300+ Receiving Yds

Mark my words, Bills Mafia, Stefon Diggs is about to feast this postseason. He's primed for a 300-yard receiving game. Opposing defenses simply can't cover Diggs one-on-one. He's got elite route running, separation skills, and an uncanny ability to adjust to throws mid-air. Double him? Fine, then Kincaid and Knox feast underneath.

Forget the regular season blips. Come playoff time, Diggs flips a switch. He's laser-focused, clutch, and delivers when it matters most. Just ask the Patriots in the 2021 Divisional Round. So, 300 yards might seem audacious, but for Diggs in the playoffs? Not at all. He's got the talent, the quarterback, and the motivation to make it happen.