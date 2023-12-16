The Black College Hall of Fame released their Class of 2024 Hall-of-Fame inductees including seven HBCU and NFL greats.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced their inductees into the Class of 2024. The seven black college greats that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from a group of 28 Finalists that were determined by the selection committee for the organization.

The inductees into the Class of 2024 are:

Joe “747” Adams (Tennessee State University)

Antoine Bethea (Howard University)

Waymond Bryant (Tennessee State University)

Kevin Dent (Jackson State University)

Richard Huntley (Winston-Salem State University)

Lemar Parrish (Lincoln University)

Coach Eddie Hurt (Morgan State University)

Co-founder of the Hall of Fame and 2011 inductee Doug Williams said of the 2024 class, “This Class of 2024 is a great showcase of the some of the incredible football talent that has been produced from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Black College Football Hall of Fame serves to honor those who paved the way for the game today and these men did just that.”

The selection process involved votes from a 9-member Selection Committee, consisting of journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers, executives, and members of the BCFHOF. The Class of 2024 will be celebrated at the highly anticipated 15th Annual BCFHOF Induction Ceremony.

The event will be presented by the Atlanta Falcons and will take place on June 8th, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. The inductees will receive recognition during halftime of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 24, 2024, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA. Fans can catch the live broadcast of this momentous occasion on NFL Network at 3 PM CST.