The Black College Football Hall of Fame revealed the 28 finalists for induction for the Class of 2024. The list includes notable names that shaped the game of HBCU football, including current ESPN analyst Jay Walker who led Howard to an undefeated season and HBCU National Championship in 1993.

Grambling legend and chairman/co-founder of the Black College Hall of Fame said of the introduction of the 28 finalists, “We would like to congratulate the Class of 2024 Finalists. Each of these men represents the absolute best of Black College Football.”

The Black College Football Hall of Fame, established in 2009 by quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams, aims to honor and preserve the legacy of the greatest football players, coaches, and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). With over 100 Inductees to date, including notable figures like Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, and Doug Williams, the institution is dedicated to showcasing the rich history of HBCUs.

Out of over 200 nominees, 23 players and five coaches were selected as finalists. A 10-member Selection Committee made up of journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers, and football executives, chose the finalists.

“Thank you to the selection committee for their dedication and hard work in selecting this year’s Finalists,” said Committee Chairman and legendary HBCU broadcaster Charlie Neal. “The job of the selection committee is not easy, but the passion for preserving the history of Black College Football shows in this year’s group of Finalists.”

The 28 finalists are listed below.

PLAYER FINALISTS (23 Players)

Julius Adams (DE, Texas Southern University, 1967-1970)

Joe “747” Adams (QB, Tennessee State University, 1977-1980)

George Atkinson (S, Morris Brown, 1965-1968)

Antoine Bethea, (DB, Howard University, 2002-2005)

Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978)

Larry Brooks (DT, Virginia State University, 1969-1972)

Vince Buck (DB, Central State University, 1986-1989)

Waymond Bryant (LB, Tennessee State University, 1970-1973)

Kevin Dent (S, Jackson State University, 1985-1988)

Henry Dyer (RB, Grambling State University, 1963-1965)

Vernon Holland (OL, Tennessee State University, 1967-1970)

Richard Huntley (RB, Winston-Salem State University, 1992-1995)

Ezra Johnson (DL, Morris Brown University, 1973-1976)

Rashean Mathis (DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 1999-2002)

Jacquay Nunnally (WR, Florida A&M University, 1997-2000)

Lemar Parrish (RB, Lincoln University, 1966-1969)

Tyrone Poole (DB, Fort Valley State University, 1991-1994)

Anthony Pleasant (DE, Tennessee State University, 1987-1990)

Jake Reed (WR, Grambling State University, 1987-1990)

Eddie Robinson, Jr. (LB, Alabama State University, 1988-1991)

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (DB, Tennessee State University, 2004-2007)

John Thierry (DE, Alcorn State University, 1991-1994)

Jay “Sky” Walker (QB, Howard University 1991-1994)

COACH FINALISTS (5 Coaches)

Rod Broadway (Head Football Coach, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T, Grambling State University, 2003-2017)

Rudy Hubbard (Head Football Coach, Florida A&M University, 1974-1985)

Eddie Hurt (Head Football Coach, Morgan State University, 1929-1959)

Fred “Pop” Long (Head Football Coach, Wiley College 1921- 1965)

Doug Porter (Head Football Coach, Mississippi Valley State University 1961-1965, Howard University 1974-1978, Fort Valley State University 1979-1985 & 1987-1996)

The Class of 2024 will be announced during the week of the Celebration Bowl on December 14th. The individuals selected for induction will receive recognition at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on February 24th, 2024 before their official induction ceremony on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.