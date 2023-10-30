Hockey night in America will be at the forefront on Monday as the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Arizona Coyotes. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blackhawks-Coyotes prediction and pick will be revealed.

The youthful Blackhawks are coming into the contest off of a win after defeating the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights in shocking fashion on Friday night. They snapped a three-game losing streak in the process. Obviously, Chicago is in full rebuild mode but wins versus teams like Vegas go a long way in becoming relevant again.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes enter the matchup with a 3-4 record and are in the midst of a two-game losing streak. Still, the season is still quite young and Arizona will have the opportunity to improve night in and night out as the campaign continues.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Coyotes Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-152)

Arizona Coyotes: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Coyotes

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Without a reason of a doubt, the Blackhawks are in some major need of scoring as they head into the desert to battle it out with the Coyotes later this evening. As it stands, Chicago ranks dead last in all of the NHL in scoring with only 2.25 goals per game and won't stand a chance if they cannot consistently get good looks and shots on goal in the crease.

Of course, all of the talk with this team has been the play of rookie Connor Bedard who has recently proven that he could be a major headache for the rest of the league in the near future. Only 18 years old, the phenom has three goals under his belt already and will provide this offense with enough electricity to garner some intriguing looks.

Indeed, the offense will need to step up in a big way, but another positive aspect this season has been a sturdy penalty kill that is preventing extra-man attacks scoreless 86% of the time. Most likely, Chicago will commit penalties, but if they can stop Arizona from finding the back of the net, then they will be in good shape the rest of the night.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

Although the Coyotes enter tonight's tilt with more struggles than not as of late, this is still a team that has some things going for them. All in all, the biggest advantage that the Coyotes will have over the Blackhawks will prove to be not only playing at home, but also a defense that could be in for a big night.

Clearly, with the struggles occurring in the Windy City when it comes to scoring, keep your eyes peeled on an Arizona defense that is only surrendering 2.86 goals per game to put on a brave face and shut down this Chicago attack.

Alas, the biggest difference maker for the Coyotes will be third-year goalie Karel Vejmelka who has posted a .926 save percentage which ranks within the top-ten of the NHL. Although not often included among the list of the top net-minders in the league, Vejmelka definitely needs to be considered.

Despite giving up five goals to the LA Kings the last time he started in net, the greater sample size of Vejmelka's play this year suggests that he will bounce back in a big way especially against a sluggish offense like the Blackhawks. If he his clicking on all cylinders later tonight, then the Blackhawks could find themselves in deep trouble.

Final Blackhawks-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Fresh off their shocking confidence boost of a win versus the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights, don't be alarmed if the Blackhawks use this newfound momentum to the best of their abilities to at least cover the spread.

At the end of the day, this Western Conference showdown could come down to its final moments. Picking the Coyotes here to win by multiple goals seems like a difficult task.

Final Blackhawks-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (-152)