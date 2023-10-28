The Chicago Blackhawks entered their game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday looking for redemption. These teams met back on October 21 in Chicago. And that game was close entering the third period. In fact, Chicago tied the game midway through the middle frame. Unfortunately, Connor Bedard and his Blackhawks faltered in the third, going on to lose 5-3.

On Friday, however, the story was different. Chicago and Vegas once again entered the third period tied 2-2. But this time, the Blackhawks stayed composed. It eventually went to overtime, where the Blackhawks emerged victorious. This game marked the first loss of the season for the Golden Knights.

After the game, Bedard had praise for one of his linemates. Philipp Kurashev scored the game-winning goal for Chicago. And his play during these games against Vegas has left Chicago's prized prospect rather impressed.

“Both games, [Kurashev has] been so noticeable,” Bedard said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “For him to get that one was really exciting. All game, he was buzzing and working plays down low, and he had a lot of puck possession. [It’s] fun for me to play with him.”

Chicago's line of Bedard, Kurashev, and veteran Nick Foligno turned in an impressive performance on Friday. Bedard scored in the first period on a feed from Foligno in addition to Kurashev's game-winner. Overall, though, they generated a good number of scoring chances against the defending champions.

Chicago's win snapped a three-game losing streak, moving them to 3-5-0 on the season. The Blackhawks hope to build on this win moving forward. They are in action again on Monday, traveling to Mullet Arena for a date with the Arizona Coyotes.