The Portland Trailblazers continue to be embroiled in headlines all NBA offseason. Coming into the summer, it was expected that the Blazers would be in the news often with rumors of a Damian Lillard trade. The latest updates are that Lillard wants to get traded to the Miami Heat, but the Blazers are open to dealing him anywhere. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out, especially if Damian Lillard gets dealt somewhere else other than Miami. Rumors are that Lillard would be willing to sit out if he doesn't get traded to the Heat; the question on everyone's minds now is whether or not the Blazers will be willing to bend the knee to their franchise guard. However, there is still a possibility that Lillard suits up for the Blazers come the start of the 2023-2024 campaign. With that being an opportunity, the Blazers made a few moves in both the 2023 NBA Draft and 2023 NBA Free agency that could make Lillard returning a reality. Drafting Scoot Henderson was definitely a good move, but one free agency signing in particular was huge for their chances of enticing Lillard to come back and play; the resigning of Jerami Grant was the best move of the Blazers 2023 NBA free agency.

As of right now, it seems more likely than not that Damian Lillard is going to be playing somewhere other than Rip City once next season begins. Still, Lillard has said that he is willing to stay with the Blazers if they were to commit to building a contender. Resigning Jerami Grant is a strong sign that the Blazers are not giving up on trying to win a championship with Damian Lillard at the helm. Scoot Henderson also figures to come in and make an immediate difference as one of the more hyped prospects in recent memory. The Blazers also drafted Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert, players that project to have an impact right away, while they recently matched an offer sheet for restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle. While rumors are still swirling of Lillard being traded to the Heat, amongst potential trade suitors elsewhere as well, the Blazers might have done enough to entice Lillard into staying. The biggest variable in contributing to a Damian Lillard return to Portland was resigning Jerami Grant in 2023 NBA free agency.

Resigning Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has burst onto the NBA scene over the last few seasons as a legitimate elite scoring threat. In 63 games for the Blazers last season, Grant averaged 20.5 points per game, while adding 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Not to mention, he shot a highly efficient 40.1% from the three-point line and 81.3% from the free-throw line, with an overall field goal percentage of 47.5%. He showed that he can be a highly productive scorer on limited attempts, and he fits perfectly alongside Lillard. While Lillard is a ball-dominant scorer and playmaker, Grant is a lanky forward that wreaks havoc on the perimeter off of the ball with an extremely athletic 6'8 frame. In order to convince Lillard into a return, the Blazers needed to ensure that they brought back Grant as his second option, and they were able to do that successfully on a long-term deal. Even if Lillard doesn't return, Grant will now be a cornerstone of the future of the franchise.

At 29-years-old, Jerami Grant is firmly entering his prime after a few dominant seasons. What is great for the Blazers is that they locked him up to a five-year contract; they are going to now have Grant for the best years of his career, and he is going to be a huge asset for No. 2 overall draft pick Scoot Henderson. Whether or not Lillard is on the Blazers next year won't impact Henderson's status as the new young face in Portland. Guaranteeing that he will have a veteran forward who can create his own shots like Grant will be huge for Henderson. If Jerami Grant becomes the number one option for the Blazers offense, Henderson will be able to hone in on becoming the number one facilitator and playmaker for the Blazers.

Another massive reason that Grant was the best move made by the Blazers is the haul that Portland could get for Lillard. With Henderson and Grant guaranteed to be in Portland, the massive amount of assets that the Blazers would get in return for Lillard could make Portland a contender sooner rather than later without Lillard. The rebuild would essentially already be complete with Henderson leading the way alongside other young guys Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little; a Lillard trade would allow the Blazers to essentially to retool an entire roster that already has a lot of young talent. Overall, Jerami Grant resigning with the Blazers will give Portland a lot of room to maneuver, making it their best move of 2023 NBA free agency.