The Miami Heat are the desired destination of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, and first round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been involved in many trade rumors. Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke about the trade rumors.

“It's a part of the job,” Jaquez Jr. said, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “It happens quick. Things happen. This is a business. It is what it is, but I'm trying to stay positive right here. My focus is the Miami heat. I'm just putting all my focus there.”

Jaquez Jr. is in the middle of participating in the NBA Summer League with the Heat. He played his college ball at the UCLA basketball program. He was a part of the incredible game in the NCAA Tournament between UCLA basketball and Gonzaga basketball, that UCLA ended up losing on a long three-point shot by Julian Strawther. Jaquez Jr. was a key part of UCLA's success in college, and he could be a good young piece in the NBA, whether that be with the Heat or with the Trail Blazers as a result of being involved in a trade for Damian Lillard.

It is unknown whether or not Lillard will be traded to the Heat, as the Trail Blazers said they are “open for business” regarding a potential trade.

Lillard's camp is doing everything it can to help him end up in Miami, telling other teams that if they trade for him, they will be getting an unhappy player. It will be interesting to see what a potential trade looks like.