Damian Lillard wants to play for the Miami Heat, and the Miami Heat only.

Lillard formally requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the franchise who selected him with the sixth overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft. After an 11-year run with the Trail Blazers in which he led them to eight straight playoff berths and became the organization's all-time leading scorer, Lillard is looking to continue his career elsewhere.

However, reports indicate Lillard is solely interested in playing for the Heat. He is apparently so dead set on playing in Miami that if he were traded anywhere else, Lillard “wouldn't report” to play for that team, a source told Mark Medina of Sportsnaut.

This news comes after Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, also confirmed Lillard's desire to play for the Heat. This message will likely keep other teams from pursuing a trade for Lillard.

So what's keeping this trade from happening?

The Heat have a strong desire to add Lillard, but the Blazers—with electric young guards Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe leading their rebuild—have no interest in taking back Tyler Herro in any trade. Reports around the league suggest that a third team will need to get involved for this trade to be completed.

If Damian sLillard is traded to Miami, he will join a team led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo that's fresh off an underdog trip to the NBA Finals, where Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets became champions for the first time. After the Trail Blazers went an abysmal 33-49 last season while Lillard missed 58 games due to injury, moving to the Heat would give him perhaps the best chance of his career to win a title.