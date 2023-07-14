Despite the fact that he wasn't the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson is one of the most exciting prospects to enter the NBA in recent memory. After getting selected third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, Henderson has been working on soaking everything up that he can before he plays in his first real NBA game, and that includes taking in some advice from Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry.

Many of the players entering the league nowadays grew up watching and idolizing Curry, so getting a chance to interact with him upon entering the league is a big deal. That was certainly the case for Henderson, who recently revealed a shrewd piece of advice he received from Curry when it comes to being great for an extended period of time in the league.

“He told me it’s hard to find that every single season and every day. But it’s something that great players do. They say great players get bored of doing the same thing over and over again, and that’s what it’s going to have to be for me. I’m going to find a joy in it, somehow. Whether it’s one year from now, five years, whether I’m blessed to get 10 years, 18, whatever LeBron James has or whatever, I’m going to find a joy in it.” – Scoot Henderson, The Ringer

Curry has clearly mastered playing basketball at a high level for a long period of time, and is looking to help young guys like Henderson figure out how to do the same thing. It certainly won't be easy, but Henderson seems to have the right mindset needed to succeed in the NBA, and if he can heed Curry's advice here, he may be able to follow in his footsteps and have a long, successful career.