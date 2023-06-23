Scoot Henderson has named the top three players he's looking forward to playing against in the NBA. The electric point guard, who will play in his first season next year after being selected in the top three in the 2023 NBA Draft, told ESPN that Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox, and Portland Trail Blazers linchpin Damian Lillard are the trio he can't wait to face.

Standing at just 6'2″ it's unsurprising that Henderson is most excited by fellow guards, with each of those three players he listed also coming in at 6'3″ or under. These are the players who he will not just be looking to emulate, but also who he will be guarding and being guarded by next season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Henderson had an impressive solitary season with G League team Ignite, averaging 16.5 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He's expected to make an immediate impact at NBA level, with his elite vision, athleticism and strength lending him to comparisons with the likes of Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. Though he stands just 6'2″, Henderson weighs in at a solid 195 lbs (and he's only 19!) and has a 6'9″ wingspan, so the physical tools are certainly there despite a relative lack of height.

Interestingly, of the three players he mentioned, two of them just so happen to be among the best shooters in the game's history – or in Curry's case, the best. That is one area in which Scoot Henderson hasn't been so impressive, hitting just 27.5% of his long-range attempts in the G League. If he can become half the shooter Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard both are, he'll be a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.