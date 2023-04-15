My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have put the finishing touches on an awful 2022-23 campaign, and they will surely be looking towards the 2023-24 season in hopes that things will be better. The Blue Jackets, led by head coach Brad Larsen, posted a 25-48-9 record, which saw them finish tied with the second lowest number of points in the league at 59, with only the Anaheim Ducks coming in with fewer points at 58.

Larsen’s second season was another disappointment for Columbus, as they never looked capable of living up to the hype that surrounded them after signing Johnny Gaudreau over the offseason. It’s clear this was not what the Blue Jackets were looking for, and after just two seasons, they opted to pull the plug on Larsen and look for a new head coach this offseason.

Via Chris Johnston:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired head coach Brad Larsen with one year remaining on his contract. They also won’t be bringing back goalie coach Manny Legace.”

After finishing the 2021-22 season with a 49.4 points percentage, Columbus took a massive step back this season, as they had a points percentage of just 36.4, despite making some big moves over the offseason. While Larsen isn’t fully culpable here, it’s clear he was not making things better, the Blue Jackets opted to move on from him as a result.

There will be a lot of big decisions for Columbus to make this offseason, and they have added another one to their list when it comes to figuring out who their new head coach will be. It’s clear this team has talent, so finding the proper replacement for Larsen could be what helps this team reach its ceiling moving forward.