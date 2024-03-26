The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the desert to take on the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Coyotes prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Blue Jackets are 23-26-12 this season, so they have not played too well. They have also lost their last four games. Columbus has played the Coyotes once this season, but that was back in November. They did lose that game. In the loss, Damon Severson scored both the goals. Elvis Merzlikins was the goaltender and he made 29 saves on 32 shots in the loss. Columbus has a plethora of players on their injury report heading into the game Tuesday night.
The Coyotes are having a better season this year, but they are still 29-37-5. They have won three of their last five games, though. In their win over the Blue Jackets, three different skaters recorded a goal. They also had five different skaters record an assist in their one-goal victory. Arizona has a few people on their own injury report, but their best players will be active for this game.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Coyotes Odds
Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline: +142
Arizona Coyotes: -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline: -172
Over: 6.5 (-118)
Under: 6.5 (-104)
How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, KASW/Arizona 61
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win
This game is going to be won in the offensive zone. Neither team is great at scoring, but both teams are bad in their defensive zone. The Coyotes allow 3.30 goals per game, so the Blue Jackets should be able to have some success. When the Blue Jackets score at least three goals this season, they are 20-8-1. That is a very good record, and should improve in this game. Columbus has a great chance to do some damage, they just have to take their shots.
Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Coyotes, as mentioned, are not a great scoring team. However, the Blue Jackets are the second-worst goaltending team in the NHL. Columbus allows a terrible 3.63 goals per game. They really struggle in net, and the Coyotes need to take advantage of that. In fact, when the Blue Jackets allow at least four goals this season, they are 5-28-7.
When the Coyotes score at least four goals this season, they are 17-3-1. Arizona does not do it often, but they should be able to have a great game shooting the puck. The Coyotes need to be locked in on the attack, but I would be surprised if they were not. As long as they do some scoring, they will win this game.
Final Blue Jackets-Coyotes Prediction & Pick
This game is going to be a race to four goals. I would be surprised to see another game hit the under between these two teams. I would say the best play is the over because of how much each team struggles in their defensive zone. However, I am going to stick with picking a winner. I like the Coyotes to win this game straight up. Neither team is great, but the Coyotes should prevail at home in this matchup.
Final Blue Jackets-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Coyotes ML (-172)