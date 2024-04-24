It was nothing short of another struggling season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who found themselves embroiled in controversy before the 2023-24 campaign even began thanks to the botched hiring of Mike Babcock. The former Stanley Cup-winning coach didn't step behind the bench for a single game for Columbus before he resigned owing to reports that he invaded players' privacy by asking to look through their phones.
Ultimately, this controversy and continual on-ice struggles would cost long-tenured general manager Jarmo Kekalainen his job.
Blue Jackets parted ways with Jarmo Kekalainen in February
Kekalainen, who was in the midst of his 11th season as general manager, was terminated by president of hockey operations John Davidson on February 15. According to Davidson, it was one of the “hardest days” of his professional life, per Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press.
“This is one of the hardest days I have had in my career as Jarmo is a friend, someone I have a great deal of respect for and someone who has done a lot of good things during his time here,” Davidson said in a statement. “While the future of our club is bright, our performance has not been good enough, and it is time for a fresh perspective as we move forward.”
During his tenure in Columbus, the Blue Jackets earned a postseason berth five times while racking up a regular season record of 410-362-97 record in 869 games.
The Blue Jackets will be heading into next season with a new figure leading the franchise, but who that is remains to be determined. While announcing the termination of Kekalainen, Davidson hinted that the next general manager was likely to be an outside hire, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
“We have no timetable for hiring a new GM, other than when we know we’ve found the right person for the job,” Davidson said. “Our intent at this time is to focus on candidates outside the organization. This is a critically important decision.”
With that being said, let's take a look at a trio of potential candidates to become the 4th GM in Blue Jackets history.
Jason Botterill
A candidate boasting the necessary experience, Botterill transitioned from his playing career to gain recognition as one of the “Top 40 under the age of 40” in a 2009 edition of The Hockey News. This acknowledgment stemmed from his contributions to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he initially served as the director of hockey administration. Demonstrating his capability, he ascended through the ranks, securing promotions to assistant general manager and later associate general manager, following a brief tenure as the interim general manager.
Eventually, Botterill was named the general manager of the Buffalo Sabres in 2017, a position that he held for three full seasons before being terminated in June of 2020. Currently, he serves as assistant general manager of the Seattle Kraken.
Ray Whitney
Over the years, we've seen former team icons follow up their playing days with a franchise to later serve in an executive position, with notable examples being Joe Sakic with the Colorado Avalanche and Steve Yzerman with the Detroit Red Wings.
Speaking of Yzerman, one of his close friends and former teammates who could be a contender for the vacant Columbus job is Ray Whitney, who once captained the Blue Jackets during his playing career. Whitney spent two full seasons with Columbus from 2001-02 to 2002-03.
A member of the 2006 Stanley Cup-winning Carolina Hurricanes, Whitney later served as a scout for the franchise before moving into a role with the NHL Department of Player Safety. He garnered attention for the vacant San Jose Sharks general manager position. Although the role ultimately went to Mike Grier, another former Sharks player, Whitney was among the considerations for the position.
Mathieu Darche
A former NHL player in his own right who began his career with the Blue Jackets in 2000, Darche has served as Director of Hockey Operations for the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2019 and was also eventually named assistant general manager in 2022. He's worked closely alongside Julian BriseBois and has also had key input on player personnel and contract negotiation decisions.
He was also rumored to be among the candidates being considered by the Pittsburgh Penguins following the termination of Ron Hextall in 2023. Could he be enticed to return to where his NHL career began?
The Blue Jackets have struggled to break free from mediocrity throughout their existence. Their pinnacle moment came when they stunned the hockey world by sweeping the heavily favored Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, marking one of the most astonishing upsets in NHL history. However, that triumph now feels like a distant memory amidst their ongoing challenges.
It remains to be seen who ultimately will have the title of Blue Jackets GM bestowed upon them, but whoever takes the job will have a monumental task ahead of them.