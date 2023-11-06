The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their road trip as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Panthers come into this game at 5-4-1 on the year. The Panthers had a shutout victory at the end of last week, beating the Red Wings 2-0. Last time out, they would lose to the Blackhawks though. The Blackhawks started strong, with three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead. In the second period, Connor Bedard scored his fifth goal of the year, to give the Blackhawks the 4-0 lead. The Panthers would score two in the third but would fall 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are coming in at 4-5-2 on the year. They had a four-game losing streak going before they upset the Tampa Bay Lightning. In that game, the Blue Jackets were down 2-1 in the third period but scored three straight goals to win 4-2. Last time out, they faced the Capitals. The Capitals scored two in the first to lead 2-0. The Blue Jackets got one back in the second, but that would be the end of the scoring, as the Capitals won 2-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Panthers Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-125)

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread

The Blue Jackets sit 28th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with just 2.55 goals per game. A lot of the production is led from the blue line. Ivan Provorvo led the team in points this year. He has eight assists this year from the blue line. Most of his production has been on the power play this year. He has four assists on the power play this year. Zach Werenski is also solid from the blue line. He has five assists this year, with a goal as well.

The top line does have some production. The line is led by Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner, and Jack Roslovic. Jenner is second on the team in points this year and leads the team in goals. He has five goals with two assists on the season. Roslovic is fifth on the team in points this year, with six points. He has two goals and four assists on the season, with two of the assists on the power play. Gaudreau does have one goal as well this year, with four assists on the season.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are getting some production from Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko. Fantilli has two goals and four assists, while Marchenko has a goal and four assists.

On the power play, Columbus is 26th in the NHL. They have converted 12.8 percent of their power play chances this year. They have not scored in their last four games on the power play. When they fail to score on the power play this year, the Blue Jets are 2-5. Meanwhile, when they do score on the power play, they are 2-0-2. On the penalty kill, they have been solid for the most part. They have not allowed on in the last four games, and have allowed man-down goals in just three games this year.

The Blue Jackets will be sending Elvis Merzlinkins to guard the net this year. He is 3-3-2 on the year with a 3.86 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He has been solid in his last two games, having save percentages of over .925 in both of them and allowing just four goals on 56 shots. That given him a .929 save percentage in his last two outings.

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread

The top line for the Panthers is led by Evan Rodrigues, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in points and goals this year. He has eight goals, with three on the power play, while also having three assists to give him 11 points. Rodrigues has been solid this year for the Panthers. He has two goals and six assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points. He has a plus-five rating this year as well. Finally, Barkov comes into the game tied for second on the team in points. He has two goals and seven assists as well this year.

Outside the top line, Matthew Tkachuk has been solid. He has two goals and seven assists this year, to give him nine points on the year, tied for second on the team. Carter Verhaege has three goals and three assists on the season, but he has done this on 33 shots this year.

The Panthers need to be better on the power play. They are 25th in the NHL in power play conversion, sitting at 13.9 percent. When the Panthers have scored on the power play this year, they are 3-2. The Panslty kill has been solid though. They have allowed just one goal in the last four games when the man is down.

The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky in goal. He has started eight games this year with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage, going 4-3-1 overall. Last time out, he was great. He saved all 22 shots he faced getting the shutout and the win. Bobrovsky has been hit or miss this year overall. He had four games over a .910 save percentage, winning all four of them. He has been below that mark four times as well, losing all of them.

Final Blue Jackets-Panthers Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to goaltending. Both goalies can have great games but also can have a bad ones. Still, the Panthers allowed just 1.80 goals per game, while the Blue Jackets struggled to score. With the Panthers on home ice, that should give them a boost as well. First, Bobrovsky has been much better at home than on the road this year. Second, the Panthers are 3-1-0 at home this year, scoring three goals per game. They will be able to cover this one.

