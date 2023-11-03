Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos chimed in on their 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

“Sometimes I feel like we lose the identity of our team. We've got to figure that out. We've been put in those positions a lot over the years of having the lead in the third & knowing what we do…Ultimately, we didn't play the game that we needed to close that out,” per Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn.

TB loses 4-2. The Bolts' strong 2nd period took the lead (fueled by Steven Stamkos' 4th of the season, & Conor Sheary's first as a Bolt) but a downer in the 3rd saw three goals for CBJ. Tomkins made good stops, but another bad defensive effort was too much to overcome.

The Lightning took a 2-1 lead at the end of the second period. Steven Stamkos and Conor Sheary each scored a goal in the first 4:42 of the period to give Tampa Bay momentum.

Unfortunately, the Lightning couldn't keep up with the Blue Jackets in the third period. Boone Jenner and Eric Gudbranson scored goals just 2:17 apart to give Columbus the upper hand. Johnny Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal with 2:11 left to put the game out of reach.

The Blue Jackets, one of the worst teams in the NHL last season, ended their four-game losing streak. On the other hand, the Lightning fell to 4-3-3 on the season. Tampa Bay has lost its second straight game after recording back-to-back shutout wins against the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay continues to play without No. 1 net minder Andrei Vasilevskiy, who's still recovering from offseason back surgery. For his part, Steven Stamkos is in his 16th season with the Lightning. Contract talks between the two sides will resume at the end of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Stamkos and the Lightning hope to get back on track against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.