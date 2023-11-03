Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks could get veteran forward Taylor Hall back for their upcoming game against the Florida Panthers.

The Chicago Blackhawks are having a rough start to the 2023-24 NHL season. The Blackhawks are 3-6 and sit at the bottom of the Central Division. As Chicago prepares for a cross-conference matchup against the Florida Panthers, Connor Bedard might have a fine target back on the ice. Taylor Hall could return to the lineup for the next game, per NHL.com.

Connor Bedard has made great progress since his injury

Bedard missed two games with a left shoulder injury, but he recovered enough to participate in a full practice on Friday.

The veteran forward originally injured his shoulder on October 11th against the Boston Bruins. He tried to play through it, but aggravation from Chicago's game against the Vegas Golden Nights on October 21st made him miss extended time.

Head coach Luke Richardson talked about how he wants to ease Bedard into things with the Blackhawks' upcoming back-to-back weekend:

“I certainly don't want [Bedard's injury] to have to happen again. I just want to make sure everything's good. It's not easy coming back from an injury on a back-to-back, too, right? So, we have to figure that out,” Richardson said.

Connor Bedard will be happy to have Hall back on the ice. Bedard scored Chicago's only goal in the Blackhawk's last loss against the Arizona Coyotes. Now, the rookie center has another weapon to make plays for.

Taylor Hall provides a veteran presence for a Chicago team in need of a spark. The 31-year-old has not scored any goals yet but has two assists on the season so far.

Hopefully, Hall's return will help the Blackhawks steal a win from the Panthers and climb the Central Division standings.