St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou ended his 10-game drought with a sensational goal against the Vegas Golden Knights.

St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou entered Wednesday's game without a goal in his last 10 games. Kyrou has played well in other aspects of the game, though. And that allowed the 25-year-old to keep a level head in spite of the frustrating lack of goals. That said, Kyrou certainly has to be pleased that he has finally broken through.

The Blues forward scored a goal late in the first period on Wednesday. He did it in style, as well. The 25-year-old weaved through three Vegas Golden Knights defenders before lifting the puck past the Vegas goalie to give his team a 3-1 lead.

We don't even know what to say about this one. 👀 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/n4LFnRjvoo — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 7, 2023

St. Louis took this lead into the second period against the defending Stanley Cup champions. However, they couldn't hold onto it. Jack Eichel recorded a goal and assist in the middle frame to help the Golden Knights take a 4-3 lead.

Blues' Jordan Kyrou remained patient

Prior to Wednesday, Kyrou's last goal came in mid-November. He scored two goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-0 win over the Bolts. The lack of goals certainly bothered the 25-year-old Blues star. But his playmaking has led him to rank third on the team in overall points.

“It’s my job to score goals,” Kyrou told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday. “I’m not doing that right now. But I think other areas of my game, I’m doing really well right now, so I just want to continue to keep that up.”

The Blues forward went on to say that playing hard was the key to turning things around. If he kept the pressure up, pucks would eventually bounce his way. On Wednesday, he broke through. Perhaps this is the start of an offensive explosion for a player who nearly scored 40 goals a season ago.