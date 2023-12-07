St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou has opened up on his brutal run of games without finding the back of the net.

The St. Louis Blues are hitting the ice on Wednesday to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. St. Louis would like to find consistency, having traded losses and wins over the last five games. Finding that consistency begins with the players. And forward Jordan Kyrou is at the top of the list of players wanting to turn things around.

Kyrou entered Wednesday's contest without a goal in his last 10 games. It's his second goal drought of the season spanning seven games or more. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has just four goals in 24 games. This is a worrying start after Kyrou flirted with the 40-goal mark last season.

The Blues forward understands his role on the team. That said, he isn't panicking just yet. “It’s my job to score goals,” Kyrou said, via St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Matthew DeFranks. “I’m not doing that right now. But I think other areas of my game, I’m doing really well right now, so I just want to continue to keep that up.”

To his credit, Kyrou has played well in other areas. In fact, he is tied with Justin Faulk for the second-most assists on the team with 11. And his playmaking has helped him rank third on the team in points this season.

The Blues forward is focusing on maintaining that level of play in other areas of the game. If he can do that, he should find the back of the net sooner rather than later. “Play hard, keep playing with speed and attacking. I know they’re going to start going in here soon,” Kyrou said, via DeFranks.