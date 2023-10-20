It is an ACC conference battle as Boston College visits Georgia Tech. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Boston College-Georgia Tech prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Boston College enters the game at 3-3 on the season. After a disappointing loss to Northern Illinois to start the season, they rebounded with a win over Holy Cross. Still, the win was closer than expected. The next week it was almost an upset, but Boston College fell to Florida State 31-29. They followed that with a loss to Louisville, but then a three-point win over Virginia. It was a big comeback, down 21-7 at the half, but a field goal with 2:11 left in the game gave, the lead and the win. Last time out Boston College was down in the fourth quarter, but Thomas Castellanos scored with 25 seconds left to win the game.

Georgia Tech is also 3-3 on the season. They have traded wins and losses this year, opening with a loss, and then coming back with a win. Two games ago, they were upset. They faced Bowling Green and built a 14-0 lead, but Bowling Green would score 38 straight points. Georgia Tech would fight back, but end up falling 38-27. Last time out, they faced Miami. They led at halftime but would be down in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech would score with a second left on a 44-yard pass to win 23-20.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Georgia Tech Odds

Boston College: +4.5 (-105)

Georgia Tech: -4.5 (-115)

Over: 57.5 (-105)

Under: 57.5 (-115)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Week 8

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread

For Boston College, it is all about Thomas Castellanos. On the season he is 87-152 with 1,138 yards and ten touchdowns. He has made eight big-time throws according to PFF. Castellanos does have five interceptions, and eight other turnover-worthy passes though. He has struggled the last two weeks though. Against Virginia, he threw two interceptions, and then last game, he threw another while completing just four of nine passes. Castellanos has had to deal with pressure this year. He has been pressured 55 times on 185 dropbacks. This has led to 14 sacks and 17 scrambles for positive yardage.

While Castellanos struggled throwing he ran the ball well. He ran for 155 yards last game with four touchdowns. He has scored seven times this year while having just two fumbles. Overall, he has 547 yards on the ground this year. Castellanos leads the team in rushing this year, but Kye Robichaux has been solid as well. He has run for 215 yards on 54 attempts this year. He has two scores and has forced 11 missed tackles. Further, Pat Garrow has scored on the ground this year as well while running for 266 yards.

The defense for Boston College is not great, but solid. The issue has been the defense, ranking 98th against the run this year. Vinny DePalma leads the team with 25 tackles and 13 stops for offensive failures this year. Still, he has missed five tackles this year. Overall, Boston College has missed 25 tackles this season i nth run game. Boston College is good in the passing game. They do not have a ton on the pass rush, with just ten sacks with George Rooks being the only one with more than one. Still, the coverage is good with Boston College ranking 44th. They have just one interception on the year this year though.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread

The Texas A&M transfer Haynes King has been good this year for Georgia Tech. He has completed 118 of 192 passes this year for 1,623 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has made ten big-time throws according to PFF, but he also has 11 turnover worthy passes. That has led to six interceptions, including two in each of the last two games.

Jamal Hayes leads the way on the ground for Georgia Tech. He has run 72 times this year for 409 yards with three touchdowns. Hayes has been getting solid blocking this year, with two yards before contact this year. He is averaging over 5.7 yards per rush, with 3.7 of those coming after first contact. He has forced 16 missed tackles this year, while also running for more than 15 yards eight times. Trey Cooley has run for 235 yards as well this year. He has run for 4.7 yards per carry, with just 1.84 after contact this year.

In the receiving game, it has been Eric Singleton leading the way. He has hauled in 20 of 37 targets this year for 355 yards and five touchdowns. Still, he does not do a lot after the catch, with just 55 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, Malik Rutherford has done a lot after the catch this year. He has 290 total yards, with 182 after the catch this season.

On defense, Kyle Kennard has been a stud. He has five sacks this year with 13 quarterback pressures. Still, for Georgia Tech to win, it has to be more than pressure on Castellanos. Braelen Oliver and Paul Moala lead the way in the run game. Oliver has 11 stops for offensive failures, with 13 total tackles. He has an average point of tackle of just 2.6 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Moala has ten stops for offensive failures and a forced fumble. He is averaging a point of tackle just 2.7 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. The defense has been great in the last two ACC wins. They allowed just 16 points to Wake Forest and then had three interceptions against Miami.

Final Boston College-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

This is a game between two teams that have not been consistent this year. Boston College nearly upset Florida State but was upset by NIU and almost by Holy Cross. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech upset Miami, but also lost to Bowling Green. Georgia Tech is a great passing offense, and they will flex that in this game. The problem for them is going to be having the ball. Boston College can control the clock with their run game. They will do that in this game while covering the spread.

Final Boston College-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Boston College +4.5 (-105)