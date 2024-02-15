Bill O'Brien quickly moved on from the Patriots after Jerod Mayo was named head coach, and he explained why that was the case.

The New England Patriots have had a busy offseason already, as they have swapped out Bill Belichick and most of their coaching staff to begin a new regime with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo leading the way. One such guy from Belichick's staff in 2023 who didn't stick around was offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who accepted Ohio State's offensive coordinator job, before quickly becoming Boston College's new head coach.

O'Brien's return to the Patriots in 2023 after his successful first stint with them was short lived and far less productive, but he had an opportunity to stick around on Mayo's staff as the team's offensive coordinator if he wanted to. He revealed he turned Mayo down, though, saying it was going to be important for the first-year head coach to build his own staff.

O'Brien on leaving the Patriots: "I definitely had an opportunity to stay. I thought it was really important for Coach Mayo to hire his own staff." https://t.co/T8VODtQDxv — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) February 15, 2024

As we have seen since the end of the Patriots season, Bill O'Brien has had a lot of demand, but he opted to let Jerod Mayo forge his own path in his first stint as a head coach. He could have kept O'Brien as his offensive coordinator, but given his own head coaching experience, the new Eagles football head coach knows how important it is to make these sorts of decisions on your own, rather than have them made for you in a sense.

It took awhile, but Mayo eventually landed on former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to come in and replace O'Brien. Both O'Brien and Mayo will be looking to make an impact while leading their new teams, but it was still interesting to hear the former Patriots offensive coordinator open up on his decision to end his second stint in New England after just one season.