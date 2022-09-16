Braves make massive Ozzie Albies decision amid NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day IL on Friday, per MLB Trade Rumors. Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day IL and Jay Jackson was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves.

Albies had been out with a foot injury for an extended period of time. The Braves currently sit one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East division standings. Ozzie Albies’ presence on the roster will only boost their chances of catching New York in the standings.

The second baseman displayed that he was ready to return with a recent 5-hit performance during a Triple-A rehab game. He tallied four singles and a home run in the impressive performance.

Albies, an All-Star caliber player, had posted underwhelming 2022 results for the most part prior to this injury stint. He was slashing just .244/.289/.405 with 8 home runs and 3 stolen bases. Perhaps all he needed was a break. He’s arguably the best offensive second baseman in baseball when playing at the top of his game.

Meanwhile, Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson make up one of the best double play duo’s in the sport. Swanson, the Braves’ shortstop, is known for his defensive prowess. He and Albies have tremendous chemistry with one another in the middle of Atlanta’s star-studded infield.

Albies is going to help the Braves moving forward. The team needs all hands on deck as the Mets continue to lead the division. It has not been announced yet if Albies will play in Friday’s game. But the second should find himself in the lineup by Saturday at the latest.