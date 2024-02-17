Chris Sale has dealt with quite a few injuries over the past few years, but he's feeling good heading into the 2024 campaign

The Atlanta Braves are heading into the 2024 season with a lot of optimism, and a big reason why is because of the addition of Chris Sale. While the Braves have a ton of talent in their starting rotation, their depth was lacking last season, and the hope is that Sale can help shore up the middle of their rotation now that he's on the team.

The problem with Sale is that he's had his fair share of injury issues over the past few seasons. Banking on Sale to stay healthy, or be productive when he's on the mound, isn't exactly the safest bet around. Despite that, Sale told reporters that he is feeling great physically heading into the 2024 campaign, which hopefully means that he will be able to pitch every fifth day this year for Atlanta.

How much confidence does Chris Sale have, health-wise, right now? "The most I've had in six years." "I never don't feel like my old self. I've always been me… I expect to do what I've always done; compete to the highest level – little bit older, but still got it in there." pic.twitter.com/FNO246qvaJ — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 17, 2024

In his prime, Chris Sale was one of the top pitchers in the league, but a series of injuries have destroyed him and his effectiveness. Sale made 20 starts for the Boston Red Sox last season, which was the first time he had done that since 2019, but he posted a 4.30 ERA, and generally struggled when he was on the hill.

Having more protection in the Braves rotation might help, but realistically speaking, if Sale can keep his ERA at around the 3.50 mark, the Braves will likely be thrilled. Of course, having him make starts is a big piece of that puzzle too, but there's reason to believe that Sale could manage to put together a bounce back campaign this year, even as he enters his age 35 season.