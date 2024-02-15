Will the Braves be the last team standing this season?

The Atlanta Braves won over 100 games and consecutive NL East titles over the last two seasons. They have two NLDS exits to show for it as arguably baseball's best regular season team each season failed to even reach the championship series in their respective league.

The 2024 season brings the same sort of expectations for the Braves. Anything less than winning a World Series is unacceptable as Atlanta begins its preparations for the season. Relief pitcher AJ Minter made that clear when talking to reporters on Wednesday before the Braves' first spring training workout for pitchers & catchers on Thursday.

“We hold ourselves to a different standard than most organizations, and that’s what separates us,” Minter said, per Bally Sports South. “We need to get everybody focused coming into spring training like, ‘Hey, this is World Series or bust.'”

The Braves captured their first World Series title in 26 years in 2021. Ironically, that was Atlanta's worst season record-wise over the last six years, which has netted the Braves six straight division titles.

Minter was part of every one of those teams having made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2017. He's been a major part of their success as one of Atlanta's most consistent relievers over the last three seasons.

Minter tossed an average of 62 innings since 2021 and has a 3.13 ERA during that span. Though he struggled across three appearances in the 2021 World Series, he has a career 2.88 postseason ERA. He's sure to be a key piece for the Braves bullpen once again this season.

The Braves boast perhaps the most talented roster in the MLB and are clear favorites to win the NL East again. Another year of regular season success won’t be enough to satisfy the Atlanta faithful though, nor the players themselves.

After back-to-back disappointing ends to their seasons, the Braves have their sights set on one thing in 2024 and will be a tough team to beat for 162-plus games.