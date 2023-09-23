Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to cement his place in the MLB record books. During Friday's Braves road game against the Washington Nationals, Acuña became the fifth player in major league history to record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season courtesy of a first-inning leadoff rocket. The homer also made Acuña the only player with 40 home runs and at least 50 (or 60, for that matter) stolen bases in a season.

The home run was also significant for a different reason, as it allowed Ronald Acuña Jr. to become the first player in MLB history to record 160 home runs and 160 stolen bases at the age of 25 or younger, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The accomplishment is just the latest piece of history that Acuña has made in what has been a historically dominant 2023 campaign for the Braves. A few weeks ago, Acuña became the first player in MLB history to have 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. At that point, it was certainly worth wondering whether Acuña would get to 40 home runs on the campaign or not. Fans need wonder no longer.

The Braves as a team have also enjoyed great success throughout 2023, currently sitting at 98-55, good for the best record in all of baseball as the postseason approaches. Despite faltering a bit as of late, Atlanta's early season dominance allowed them to cruise to a sixth straight NL East crown last week against the Phillies.

With Acuña in the mix, the Braves will be eyeing their second World Series trophy in three years when the playoffs begin in a couple of weeks.