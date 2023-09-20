Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has been in awe of Ronald Acuna, Jr's MVP-caliber season.

Jones had 45 homes runs and 25 stolen bases when he won the 1999 NL MVP award. For his part, Acuna already has 39 home runs and 67 stolen bases with 10 games left to play in the 2023 MLB season.

“You come to the park every day thinking he’s going to do something unbelievable…I’ve never seen anything like it. That’s why I think they should’ve already mailed the (MVP) plaque to his house.” — Hall Of Famer Chipper Jones on #Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. https://t.co/rEad2Exx1d — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) September 20, 2023

Chipper Jones chimed in on Ronald Acuna, Jr. after the latter hit two home runs in the Braves' 9-3 romp over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Jones felt Acuna could do something extraordinary at any given moment, per The Athletic's David O'Brien.

“It's pretty special. You come to the park every day thinking he's going to do something unbelievable. And whether it's a home run that only goes 420 but it only gets 15 feet off the ground, or a ball that goes 470 feet, or, you know, you don't want to pitch to him, he could steal three or four bags every night if he wanted to. I've never seen anything like it,” Jones said on Wednesday.

“That's why I think they should have already mailed the (MVP) plaque to his house,” Jones added.

Will Ronald Acuna, Jr. win the 2023 NL MVP award?

Ronald Acuna, Jr. has been having a season for the ages. He became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. Acuna pulled off the epic feat when he hit a grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 1.

It seems Acuna isn't done breaking the MLB record books this year. He is now just one game shy of equalizing Rickey Henderson's record of 13 games in a season with one home run and one stolen base.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. is a former NL Rookie of the Year, four-time MLB All-Star, and two-time Silver Slugger award recipient. Chipper Jones is right – the only thing missing in Acuna's trophy case is the NL MVP award.