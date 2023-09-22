Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to make history in 2023. Just weeks after becoming the first player with 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season, Acuña made more history on Friday evening in the Braves' game against the Washington Nationals.

With a leadoff home run Friday, Acuña becomes the fifth member of the 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases club, along with the only member of the 40 home runs and 50 stolen bases and 40 home runs and 60 stolen bases club, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. Acuña currently has 68 stolen bases on the season.

40/40 club? Ronald Acuña Jr. has his sights set higher than that. With this homer, he’s now just two steals away from 40/70. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NyTtE94BX — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2023

It's just the latest accomplishment in what has been an electrifying 2023 season for Acuña, who is the runaway favorite to win the NL MVP award when it is announced later this year.

At 25 years old, Acuña has already cemented himself as one of the, if not the best player in the sport, helping lead the Braves to an MLB-best 98-55 record on the season.

The various records and accomplishments Acuña has amassed in 2023 are beginning to feel normal for Braves fans, who now have their eyes set on the MLB postseason where they will look to avenge last year's relatively surprising NLDS loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

With just weeks remaining until the postseason gets underway, the Braves' play has faltered just a bit since clinching the NL East crown last week, but they still sit comfortably in position to clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The MLB postseason is slated to begin with the Wild Card round in early October.