Ronald Acuna Jr has not been the dominant force he’s usually been for the Atlanta Braves, and there’s a good reason why. The star right fielder has been dealing with the effects of a knee surgery he underwent for his ACL tear. According to the man himself, the knee has been giving him pain when he runs. His multiple trips to the injured list show that clearly, Acuna’s knee is still bothering him.

Well, it seems like Ronald Acuna Jr’s injury might finally be clearing up soon. After a clutch performance against the Phillies, the Braves star talked about his return to right field. Acuna said that his knee felt good during the game, which is a good sign for the team. (via MLB.com)

“I feel like the pains and aches went away,” Acuna said. “I hope they stay away, because as great as it was to be able to DH, it was a little boring, to be honest. I like to be in the field, and hopefully, I can keep going out there every day.”

Acuna was slotted in the DH role by the Braves to limit the strain on his knees during games. While it’s a serviceable short-term solution, it hampers Atlanta’s hitting potential greatly, since William Contreras has been lights out for them as a DH. Acuña’s return to the right field will bring stability to a lineup filled with deadly hitters.

With Ozzie Albies returning from his own foot injury, the Braves are gearing up for their title defense in the postseason. If Ronald Acuna Jr is truly healthy again… the league is in big trouble.