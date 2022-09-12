The major Ronald Acuna Jr effect on Braves’ William Contreras, revealed

Ronald Acuna Jr’s injury is reportedly playing a role in William Contreras’ playing time for the Atlanta Braves. A twitter user asked why Contreras, who’s only had 3 starts during the month of September, is not receiving adequate playing time. CBS fantasy baseball writer and podcaster Scott White shared an interesting response to the question.

I think Acuna's knee has confined him to DH for the time being, so Contreras is back to playing more of a backup catcher role. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) September 12, 2022

William Contreras is a catcher by nature who has seen most of his playing time at DH this season. But Ronald Acuna Jr has not been able to play much outfield as a result of his lingering knee injury. The Braves need Acuna Jr’s bat in the lineup, so he’s been seeing the majority of his time at DH. Meanwhile, starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud is a mainstay in the lineup.

The Braves depth is beneficial for team-related reasons. But it is unfortunate for William Contreras, who was an All-Star this season. Manager Brian Snitker does not have a way to get him in the lineup right now given Ronald Acuna Jr’s status. Some catchers have the ability to play first base. But even if Contreras learned the position, Matt Olson is the Braves’ current first baseman and he is not going anywhere.

If Ronald Acuna Jr continues to get healthier, he may return to the outfield on a more consistent basis. That could lead to more starts and at-bats for William Contreras. But for now, as White stated, Contreras is limited to a backup catcher role of sorts for the Braves.