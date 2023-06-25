The Middleweight Division might have it's next contender after the occurrences at UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria last night. No. 13 ranked Brendan Allen made an appearance last night on the Main Card against a tough opponent in Bruno Silva. The two exchanged heated blows throughout the fight but it was Allen who, in the end, locked in a clutch submission win. Allen proceeded to get on the mic and put the rest of the division on notice. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

“I'm the youngest guy in the top-15, with some of the most fights. I'm really doing this, I've been out here, and I haven't even reached my prime, I haven't shown everything. I will be the next champion.” Allen proceeded to take a shot at the top fighters in his division, including the champ. “Izzy, And New 2024, I'm coming. Next…maybe Jared Cannonier for a title shot, or title eliminator. Or if Dricus losses, I wanna beat that butt.”

Allen came into his matchup with Bruno Silva ranked at 13 and as a -180 favorite. Silva is an ultra-tough competitor and had many opportunities to win the fight. From the very beginning, the two swung for the fences and landed huge counter-shots on each other. Silva had Allen rocked a few times and was second away from capturing a knockout win. Allen weathered the storm, however, and was able to eat all of Silva's shots while landing his own. Allen was able to sit Silva down and hop on a patented rear-naked choke. He sunk it in with just 20 seconds left in the first round and notched the 13th submission win of his career and improved his UFC record to 10-2.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At 27, Allen is in fact one of the youngest fighters in the top-15 of Middleweight. He's got his eyes set on Israel Adesanya and believes that no one is standing in his way of the title. He's also open to the idea of facing Jared Cannonier, who just beat Marvin Vettori in a pivotal matchup last week. Dricus Du Plessis is slated to face Robert Whittaker for a title eliminator, so Allen will be more than pleased to face the South African if he were to lose.

Brendan Allen submits Bruno Silva via RNC at #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/6DtJhS80x6 — AlAudhli العوذلي (@AAudhli) June 24, 2023

Brendan Allen improves his UFC record to 10-2 with the win and is now on a six-fight winning streak. While he was ranked at 13 before yesterday's fight, there's reason to believe that Allen will improve to the top-10 with the impressive finish. He showed his ability to stay in the fight against a fearsome knockout artist and was able to lock in his most effective submission. Dana White was thoroughly impressed with the performance and we could see Allen get his wishes granted in the future.

Who do you think Brendan Allen should fight next?