UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya feels he is a level above Michael Jordan as far as being petty is concerned.

Adesanya became a two-time 185-pound champion following his emphatic second-round knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 back in April.

It was notably his first win over the Brazilian in four attempts across two different sports and it certainly meant a lot to the New Zealander.

After all, he went full Michael Jordan petty mode mocking Pereira's son the same way the latter mocked him in addition to quoting MJ's famous line from his The Last Dance documentary.

“…and I took that personally.” – Michael Jordan. https://t.co/jKwUlk1Fib — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 9, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And while Jordan was known for taking things personally, “The Last Stylebender” feels he's just a notch above the Chicago Bulls legend in that department.

“Michael Jordan's right here and I think I'm just over here or maybe just a notch above,” Israel Adesanya said on the Impaulsive podcast. “Shoutout to Mike but I like to believe I'm petty.

“I will hold a grudge — I can let go off some things — like the second time he beat me, he knocked me out, I let go off that. I wasn't like, ‘I'm going to get that back.' … But what his kid did to me after that fight, it irked me the wrong way. I didn't really hold on to it but it was sitting there in the archives. And when the time came, I was like, ‘Let me go through the files. Oh that's right!'”

Although Pereira took offense to Adesanya's actions initially, it appears things are cool between them now — especially after their recent airport encounter.