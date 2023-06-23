The public social media exchange between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg that escalated to the suggestion of an Octagon cage fight has been widely covered, and UFC president Dana White has weighed in and claims that the two tech billionaires are “dead serious” about this fight.

Appearing on TMZ Live, White revealed that he has been texting both Musk and Zuckerberg about the potential Octagon fight and said, “Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this.”

And White, being the promoter that he is, began hyping up this potential Musk-Zuckerberg fight as the “biggest fight ever in the history of the world.”

“The biggest fight of all-time was Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that — it [Musk-Zuckerberg] triples what that did, there's no limit on what that thing can make,” said White.

He went one step further and said that the PPV rate for a Musk-Zuckerberg fight would cost $100 — $20 more than the average UFC PPV and that the fight would raise “hundreds of millions of dollars for charity” should the fight come to fruition.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are both known for their roles as the owner of Twitter and CEO of Meta, respectively. This whole fight talk began earlier this week when Musk said he'd take on Zuckerberg in a cage fight. The exchange seemed like a big joke, especially when Musk joked about hardly working out. But should it happen, there would be an unprecedented amount of hype — probably even more than the Mayweather-McGregor fight as White suggested given the pop culture significance of both of these tech billionaires.