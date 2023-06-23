UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria is finally set as 28 fighters took to the scales early Friday morning to weigh in for their respective bouts on Saturday. The Main Event will feature top-ranked featherweights as No. 5 Josh Emmett will take on No. 9 Ilia Topuria squaring off in a matchup that could determine the future landscape of the division's top-5. The Co-Main event will feature surging Women's prospects in No.9 Amanda Ribas and No. 11 Maycee Barber fighting to continue their runs at the top. Check out our UFC news for our UFC Jacksonville weigh-in results and reaction.

Weigh-In Reaction

The fighters weighed-in at 9:00 a.m. local time in Jacksonville, Florida to which they had the standard two-hour window to make weight for their bout. Josh Emmett was first to the scales to secure his spot in the Main Event. While he's looked terrible on the scales making featherweight in the past, he looked a tad better this time around and will hopefully have a full gas tank to work with. Ilia Topuria made weight comfortably soon after and locked in the Main Event. While he gives some size up to Emmett, these two should make for an electric headlining bout.

Maycee Barber looked to be in good shape on the scales and is very focused in her first Co-Main Event spot. She's a hungry competitor and knows what's on the line as she looks for her fifth-consecutive win. Amanda Ribas weighed in shortly after and also looked to be in good shape. Usually bubbly during fight week, Ribas looked very focused on the scales and seems to be on a mission to the title.

Sedriques Dumas weighed-in early and looked to be in great shape ahead of his second UFC appearance. Gabriel Santos was also an early riser as he made weight comfortably looking for his first UFC win. Jack Jenkins and Mateusz Rebecki both weighed-in together and looked shredded ahead of their bouts as underdogs. Bruno Silva looked great on the scales per usual and Justin Tafa just made the heavyweight limit by a half-pound. Look for some hands to fly in his bout with Austen Lane, who will be giving up 20 pounds in the matchup.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov made weight easily and was finally given a dance partner in Joshua Van would could also make weight. Tabatha Ricci and Gillian Robertson both looked great on the scales and will make for a very fun grappling affair. David Onama, Randy Brown, and Wellington Turman all looked good on the scales as well. Jamall Emmers, Phil Rowe, and Trevor Peek continued the solid run by all making weight easily.

Brendan Allen looked decent on the scales and will hope to have a size advantage over Bruno Silva. Neil Magny looked dry on the scales but continues to make weight easily at his age. It's worth noting that Loik Radzhabov missed weight and will have to forfeit a percentage of his purse. His fight with Rebecki will proceed at catchweight. Kleydson Rodrigues missed weight by three pounds and was unfortunately pulled from his fight with Tatsuro Taira. Other than a few hiccups, the fighters look collectively in good shape and should be bringing the fireworks to Jacksonville!

UFC Jacksonville Weigh-In Results

Main Card (3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)

#5 Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. (146) #9 Ilia Topuria

#9 Amanda Ribas (125) vs. (126) #11 Maycee Barber

Austen Lane (245.5) vs. (266) Justin Tafa

David Onama (146) vs. (145) Gabriel Santos

#13 Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. (186) Bruno Silva

Prelims (11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT)

#11 Neil Magny (171) vs. (171) Phil Rowe

Randy Brown (171) vs. (171) Wellington Turman

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. (157.25*) Loik Radzhabov

#15 Tabatha Ricci (114) vs. (116) Gillian Robertson

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs. (125.5) Joshua Van

Trevor Peek (156) vs. (154) Chepe Mariscal

Jamall Emmers (146) vs. (145.5) Jack Jenkins

Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. (129*) Kleydson Rodrigues *** fight cancelled

Cody Brundage (186) vs. (185) Sedriques Dumas