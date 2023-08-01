The hour glass is quickly trickling down on the 2023 MLB trade deadline and we're all just anxiously awaiting to hear every bit of the last second news we can. So far, like most trade deadline's, this one hasn't disappointed, with team's making what they feel are the needed moves to bolster their team through the second half of this season and making a run in the playoffs. One of those teams that have made a little bit of noise thus far is the Milwaukee Brewers. They are now in a division that is not all to their own like some were thinking, as the Cincinnati Reds have vastly improved as the season has went on. This leaves the Brewers possibly needing to make a last-minute trade before the deadline is over.
What do the Brewers need?
As mentioned, the Brewers have already made some acquisitions earlier this week, when they traded for New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha for Milwaukee's right-handed pitching prospect, Justin Jarvis, and also veteran slugger Carlos Santana from the Pittsburg Pirates. So, what else do they need?
If the Brew-Crew are perhaps looking for a little more firepower, then why not go after Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson? Anderson has been a hot name on the trade market since early on in the season, when the White Sox were faltering early. The White Sox have already become clear sellers with the trades of a plethora of their pitchers in Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. Perhaps it's time they now look into selling some of their position players, like Anderson. Maybe Milwaukee might give them a look?
Is Tim Anderson worth it for the Brewers?
Anderson's performance this season has left something to be desired, as he has struggled with a significantly low batting average (.245) and lackluster offensive output, only hitting one homer and 19 RBI's. However, glimpses of his potential as a consistent hitter have shone through at times, reminding those looking at the market of what he once could do, making him an intriguing trade prospect for contenders like the Brewers.
Tim Anderson's first home run of the year is a BOMB pic.twitter.com/ECneWQcOcr
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 29, 2023
The ongoing belief with Anderson is that he needs, more than anything, a change of scenery, which might then produce a spark in his offensive firepower. A trade to a playoff-bound team, maybe like the current second-place NL Central Brewers, might be just the spark he needs to rejuvenate his season. Plus, it doesn't hurt adding him into the lineup with guys like Christian Yelich, who is having a bit of a resurgence year, William Contreras, and the new rookie addition of Sal Frelick. Not to mention Santana, who they just acquired.
With a club option for next year, Anderson becomes an attractive target for the Brewers if they have faith in his ability to bounce back and contribute this season. Such a trade could greatly benefit the Brewers, as the veteran leadership of a player like Anderson would provide invaluable guidance to the young emerging stars on their roster.
Moreover, Anderson seems to be finding his stride in the past month, with an impressive .292 batting average in July and a total of 35 bases earned. This recent surge in his performance adds to the intrigue of the potential trade, making him an exciting player to watch as the trade deadline is quickly coming to a close.