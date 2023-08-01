The hour glass is quickly trickling down on the 2023 MLB trade deadline and we're all just anxiously awaiting to hear every bit of the last second news we can. So far, like most trade deadline's, this one hasn't disappointed, with team's making what they feel are the needed moves to bolster their team through the second half of this season and making a run in the playoffs. One of those teams that have made a little bit of noise thus far is the Milwaukee Brewers. They are now in a division that is not all to their own like some were thinking, as the Cincinnati Reds have vastly improved as the season has went on. This leaves the Brewers possibly needing to make a last-minute trade before the deadline is over.

What do the Brewers need?

As mentioned, the Brewers have already made some acquisitions earlier this week, when they traded for New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha for Milwaukee's right-handed pitching prospect, Justin Jarvis, and also veteran slugger Carlos Santana from the Pittsburg Pirates. So, what else do they need?

If the Brew-Crew are perhaps looking for a little more firepower, then why not go after Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson? Anderson has been a hot name on the trade market since early on in the season, when the White Sox were faltering early. The White Sox have already become clear sellers with the trades of a plethora of their pitchers in Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. Perhaps it's time they now look into selling some of their position players, like Anderson. Maybe Milwaukee might give them a look?

Is Tim Anderson worth it for the Brewers?