The 2023 MLB trade deadline will come and go on August 1st at 6 PM EST/3 PM PST. Teams are wheeling and dealing ahead of the deadline, with some buyers making aggressive moves while a few sellers have already re-shaped their entire rosters. The deadline was moved back this year from its usual July 31st date and the typical 4 PM EST final time. This allows teams extra time to make moves before heading into the final two months of the regular season.

With all of that being said, we will be tracking each major 2023 MLB trade deadline deal in this article. Let's get started.

2023 MLB trade deadline tracker

Los Angeles Dodgers acquire INF/OF Kiké Hernandez from Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox received pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman in return for Hernandez. Meanwhile, Hernandez returns to the team whom he helped win the World Series in 2020.

Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians agree to Amed Rosario, Noah Syndergaard swap

The Dodgers sent SP Noah Syndergaard and cash to Cleveland in return for SS Amed Rosario.

Los Angeles Angels trade for SP Lucas Giolito, RP Reynaldo Lopez from Chicago White Sox

The Angels acquired a key starter in Giolito after deciding to keep Shohei Ohtani. Meanwhile, the Lopez addition adds bullpen depth. The White Sox received the Angels' No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in C Edgar Quero and LHP Ky Bush.

Miami Marlins trade for RP David Robertson from New York Mets

The Marlins acquired a key reliever from the Mets as Miami tries to make a playoff run. The Mets received prospects INF Marco Vargas and C Ronald Hernandez. There weren't many people who predicted that Miami would buy and New York would sell at the MLB trade deadline, but that happens to be the case.

Dodgers land SP Lance Lynn, RP Joe Kelly in trade with White Sox

The Dodgers and White Sox have been two of the busiest teams ahead of the deadline so far, however, they are headed in different directions. After dealing Giolito to Anaheim, the White Sox traded another important member of their rotation to LA in Lynn along with a solid reliever in Kelly. Chicago received RHP Nick Nastrini, RHP Jordan Leasure, and OF Trayce Thompson.

Major Scherzer deal

Texas Rangers trade for SP Max Scherzer

The Rangers and Mets agreed to a Max Scherzer deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline. New York received prospect SS Luisangel Acuna in the deal and will help to cover Scherzer's massive contract.

St. Louis Cardinals trade RP Jordan Hicks to Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays and Cardinals made an interesting move, with Hicks going to Toronto. The trade comes after Blue Jays CP Jordan Romano was placed on the 15-day IL. St. Louis got minor league pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein in return.

Cardinals, Rangers agree to Jordan Montgomery deal

St. Louis followed up their Hicks trade by dealing SP Jordan Montgomery to Texas. The Rangers also acquired RP Chris Stratton while prospects INF Thomas Saggese, RHR Tekoah Rody, and LHP John King went to St. Louis.

Angels going all in at MLB trade deadline

Angels make another deal, trade for Randall Grichuk and CJ Cron

The Angels are clearly going all in, as they acquired OF Randall Grichuk and 1B CJ Cron from the Colorado Rockies. Colorado received prospect pitchers Jake Madden and Mason Albright in the deal.

We will continue to monitor and provide MLB trade deadline updates as they are made available.