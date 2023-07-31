The New York Mets continue to be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, this time sending outfielder and first baseman Mark Canha to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee and New York's transaction was first confirmed by Will Sammon of The Athletic. In a follow-up report by Jeff Passan of ESPN, it was revealed that the Brewers are sending right-hander Justin Jarvis to the Mets in the deal.

Sure enough, Canha's trade isn't really a big surprise considering the Mets' recent activities. While Justin Verlander is the name that many fans are keeping an eye on after the team dealt David Robertson and Max Scherzer, Canha and fellow outfielder Tommy Pham had been mentioned as potential players that New York could trade as well.

The Brewers' move for Mark Canha is certainly interesting, though, especially since the 34-year-old is now on pace to record the lowest ISO of his career in back-to-back seasons. However, his consistent and above-average contact and on-base skills could be impactful for a Milwaukee team looking to dethrone the Cincinnati Reds atop the NL Central. The team is only half a game behind the Cincinnati franchise for the top spot in the division.

Canha has a slash line of .245/.343/.381. He has recorded six home runs and 29 RBI in the 89 games he has played so far. He is in the final guaranteed year of his deal, though there's a club option for 2024 worth $11.5 million.

It remains to be seen what other trades the Brewers will do to improve their roster and their chances to compete in the World Series. It certainly won't be a surprise should they make more splash less than 24 hours before the MLB Trade Deadline.

As for the Mets, they are expected to continue selling as they look to start a rebuild following a disappointing run so far.