The Pittsburgh Pirates traded first baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon, and rumors are swirling that veteran pitcher Rich Hill may be next amid their trade deadline sell-off.

Santana was on a one-year, $6.725 million deal with the Pirates at the age of 37. The team wanted to dump his contract as he is still owed over $4 million, and he was better off getting paid by a contender.

Rich Hill could be the next asset on the move according to Robert Murray of Fansided, as the Pirates have fallen far out of their former top position in May. They have gone from first to worst, and will be dumping any veteran talent that are becoming free agents after the season.

Hill is the oldest active player in the MLB at 43, but has still thrown over 114 innings for the Pirates this year. There are rumors that he may end up in a reunion with his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, where he played for four seasons.

The team also has listened to offers for starting pitcher Mitch Keller and reliever David Bednar, but a deal for either continues to be extremely unlikely. Pirates general manager Ben Cherington will entertain the commentary surrounding them, but is unlikely to seriously consider anything for the star pitchers, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Pirates sit at 11 games back in the NL Central, and will focus their energy on rebooting for next season. How many players they will end up selling by the deadline is yet to be determined, but it figures to be at least one more before Tuesday's final buzzer.