The Brewers make the trip to Denver to face the Rockies! These two teams are headed in opposite directions with the Rockies being one of the worst teams in the MLB, while the Brewers are firmly in playoff contention. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers-Rockies prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Brewers-Rockies Projected Starters

Dallas Keuchel vs. Ryan Feltner

Dallas Keuchel (0-0) with a 11.25 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched four innings and gave up five runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a Brewers win.

2024 Road Splits: (0-0) 0.00 ERA

Ryan Feltner (1-7) with a 5.82 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up four runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts in a Rockies loss.

2024 Home Splits: (0-2) 7.43 ERA

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rockies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -118

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 11 (-115)

Under: 11 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin / MLB.TV

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season with a 50-34 record. They come into this series winning six out of their last seven games. Their offense has been great and is top five in the league, while their pitching has been a top 10 unit overall. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate, making this offense extremely hard to play against, regardless of the team. Freddy Peralta and Colin Rea have been the biggest keys on the mound with both being great and Robert Gasser has also been solid recently.

The Brewers are starting Dallas Keuchel on the mound where he has a 0-0 record, an 11.25 ERA, and a 2.25 WHIP. He has allowed five runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts through four innings. In his lone start this season, the Brewers are 1-0. Keuchel has only appeared in one game, but he was a disaster in his lone appearance this year. He gets a difficult matchup against the Rockies and their offense has been playing well.

The offense for the Brewers has been red-hot this season. The Brewers are fifth in team batting average at .255, when compared to finishing last season with a .254 batting average. William Contreras, Willy Adames, and Brice Turang lead the Brewers in most batting categories. Turang leads in batting average at .292 and in OBP at .354. Adames leads in home runs at 13 and in RBI at 54. Finally, Contreras leads in total hits at 96. This offense has been red-hot and they get a favorable matchup against Keuchel with how much he struggled in the most recent outing.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are one of the worst teams in the MLB this season. They are 28-55 this season and just broke a five-game losing streak with a win in their most recent matchup. Their bats have been solid this season, and rank in the middle of the pack, but they have the worst pitching staff in the MLB by a wide margin. Brendan Rodgers, Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle, and Elias Diaz have all been solid for the Rockies behind the plate. Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber have been okay at best for a unit that has been horrible this season. The Rockies' offense has been average at best, but their pitching has been terrible and that is why they have struggled so much this year.

The Rockies are starting Ryan Feltner on the mound. He has a 1-7 record, a 5.82 ERA, and a 1.45 WHIP. He has allowed 66 runs on 103 hits with 23 walks and 75 strikeouts through 86.2 innings. The Rockies are 5-11 in his 16 starts this season. Feltner has struggled on the mound, just like the rest of the Rockies' pitching staff. He gets a huge challenge against a great offense like the Brewers have behind the plate.

The Rockies' offense has been a bright spot. They are 15th in team batting average at .243 after finishing last season with the same average. The offense is led by Ryan McMahon and Ezequiel Tovar. McMahon leads the way in home runs at 14, in RBI at 42, and in OBP at .349. Then, Tovar leads the way in batting average at .284 and total hits at 97. They get a favorable matchup against Dallas Keuchel on the mound after he struggled in his last outing.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Brewers and Rockies are both sending out struggling pitchers in this matchup. Keuchel is not where he used to be, while Feltner has struggled this season for the Rockies. The Brewers have the better offense, but with the pitching struggling for both teams, the Rockies should cover and keep this game close at home.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-150)