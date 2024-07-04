After the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on top free agents like Klay Thompson and Paul George this off-season, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski doesn't anticipate them making a major roster change.

During Sportscenter's free agency coverage, Wojnarowski suggested that while the Lakers might make minor moves, a significant acquisition seems unlikely.

“It's a very limited market out there,” said Wojnarowski.

DeMar DeRozan is the most notable free agent still on the market, but there's no indication he would consider taking a pay cut to join the Lakers. The only feasible way for them to acquire him would be through a sign-and-trade, although Wojnarowski doesn't foresee the Lakers pursuing this option or making any significant trades at this stage.

“It is a limited trade market unless you want to put draft picks with contracts to get money off, you're going to have trouble really adding to your roster,” he continued.

“I don't expect the Lakers to look a whole lot different on opening night than they do now,” said the veteran analyst. “There's some moves around the edges, (but) I don't sense there's a big impact move out there for the Lakers or very many teams right now.”

The Los Angeles Lakers in a tight spot

With the player options extended to Cam Reddish, Christian Wood, and Jaxson Hayes last year, the Lakers are set to have a complete roster of 15 regular contracts once LeBron James and Max Christie finalize their re-signings.

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, informed ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the four-time MVP was willing to accept less than his maximum salary to help the Lakers sign an “impact player” like Klay Thompson, James Harden, or Jonas Valančiūnas. However, with all three players now committed elsewhere, James has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $104 million maximum contract.

James remains open to taking a slightly lower salary to ensure the Lakers remain below the $188.9 million hard cap limit.

Excluding two-way contracts, the Lakers currently lack roster space to add any more players. Even if they did have space, they would only be able to offer minimum-salary contracts to any free agents.

Looking to the future without LeBron James

In recent years, the Lakers had been hesitant to trade away young players and draft picks, but there seemed to be a shift in approach this offseason. While they possess three first-round picks they could use in trades, it appears the franchise is not currently pursuing major acquisitions.

Sticking with the current roster may not be the preferred option for most Lakers fans, but it could be the only viable path forward.

The Lakers parted ways with former head coach Darvin Ham, believing he didn't fully optimize the roster's talent last season. The organization seems to believe in JJ Redick who is just a rookie head coach.

Should Redick excel as a coach, the Lakers possess much of what is necessary to compete at a top level if they remain healthy. Looking ahead, the team might seek improvements before the February trade deadline, but only through transactions that lower their salary commitments.

With James opting for a two-year deal with a player option for the second year, the Lakers have the flexibility to retain their draft assets and begin planning for a team beyond James if no clear opportunities arise to make a significant change to the current squad by the deadline.