The Philadelphia 76ers have had a big offseason so far and are now looking to fill in the gaps with role players after signing Paul George to a max contract.

Among the players that the team is rumored to be interested in, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, is former 76ers power forward Marcus Morris.

“Could Marcus Morris Sr. be in line to return to his hometown 76ers? The Sixers have interest in signing the power forward to a free-agency deal, according to multiple sources. The Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves have also expressed some level of interest, according to a source.”

From the sounds of it, 76ers will have ample competition for the veteran's services. While the Pistons and Hornets can offer playing time, the Cavs, Mavs, Heat, Wolves, and 76ers are all expected to be in playoff contention next season.

“I’ve been in the league for 13 seasons,” Morris said in November. “I’ve always been a professional, always been a leader, and just helping young guys in any way, any capacity I can, using my voice. I have a high IQ. I’ve been around a lot of great coaches, played for a lot of great coaches, a lot of great teams so, just being myself man.”

Morris was acquired by the Sixers in Nov. 2023 as part of the return from the Los Angeles Clippers for James Harden. The following February, he was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the 3-team Buddy Hield deal.

Morris has averaged 16.2 points and 6.0 rebounds for the 76ers, Rockets, Suns, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks, Clippers, and Cavs in his 14-year career.

Marcus Morris had playoff-team demand after Spurs buyout last season

San Antonio acquired Morris in early February from a three-team deal that sent Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers and Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers. Morris did not make his debut for the Spurs, as he understandably wanted to go to a contending team.

After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Spurs, the Cavs added Marcus Morris. to fill their 15th and final roster spot. Several other teams were reportedly interested in acquiring Morris, including the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Morris fills a specific need for the Cavs as a bigger, stronger forward. Although he wasn't a regular member of Cleveland's rotation most nights, especially when the playoffs began, he did give Cleveland even more depth at a position of need. Morris can still contribute as a solid two-way player who can shoot lights out from the three-point line if his number is called. He shot 40 percent from beyond the arc last season, and then went 6-9 from the 3-point line in the playoffs for the Cavs.