The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off of a season to remember with Rudy Gobert winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award and Anthony Edwards ascending to superstar status.

Gobert likely has a long future ahead of him with the Timberwolves, but nothing is set just yet, as evidenced by recent comments from Wolves GM Tim Connelly.

Connelly's comments came amid a surprising reunion of Timberwolves players. The Wolves also lost a talented backup point guard to the Phoenix Suns.

Will Gobert remain a Wolves center for the remainder of his career? That was the question on a reporter's mind recently, which Connelly was gracious enough to answer.

Rudy Gobert Extension Possibilities Revealed

Connelly's response to a question on a possible Gobert extension were candid.

“We'd love Rudy to be here for a very long time,” Connelly said. “We're still in the middle of free agency. We haven't jumped in deeper beyond that. Obviously we're not here without Rudy…And we hop this is Rudy's last stop.”

Gobert's Impact On Timberwolves