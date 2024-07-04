The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off of a season to remember with Rudy Gobert winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award and Anthony Edwards ascending to superstar status.
Gobert likely has a long future ahead of him with the Timberwolves, but nothing is set just yet, as evidenced by recent comments from Wolves GM Tim Connelly.
Connelly's comments came amid a surprising reunion of Timberwolves players. The Wolves also lost a talented backup point guard to the Phoenix Suns.
Will Gobert remain a Wolves center for the remainder of his career? That was the question on a reporter's mind recently, which Connelly was gracious enough to answer.
Rudy Gobert Extension Possibilities Revealed
Connelly's response to a question on a possible Gobert extension were candid.
“We'd love Rudy to be here for a very long time,” Connelly said. “We're still in the middle of free agency. We haven't jumped in deeper beyond that. Obviously we're not here without Rudy…And we hop this is Rudy's last stop.”
Gobert's Impact On Timberwolves
Gobert's fingerprints were all over the Timberwolves' 2023-2024 success.
He averaged a double-double: 14 points and 12.9 rebounds, along with 2.1 blocks per game. Gobert's steady veteran presence in the middle allowed rising young star Naz Reid to take his time and pick his spots on the court for Tim Connelly and Coach Chris Finch's Timberwolves, creating a devastating one-two punch for the Wolves at the center position.
Throw in Karl-Anthony Towns' inside-outside game and the 22-year-old Edwards taking a next-level leap into young Michael Jordan territory and it's easy to see why the Timberwolves had a good season last year.
The next order of business for Connelly and the Wolves will be to put the pieces around Gobert and Edwards to help them succeed at the highest level of NBA basketball. The draft selections of Terrance Shannon Jr. from Illinois and Rob Dillingham of Kentucky should be enough to make Minnesota a trendy pick to get out of the Western Conference next season, surpassing Luka Doncic and Dallas as the top team in the conference, and perhaps the entire NBA.