Mya Lesnar, daughter of WWE icon Brock Lesnar, shattered Colorado State's shot put record which was captured in an Instagram video.

WWE legend Brock Lesnar may be the “Alpha Male of Our Species,” but his daughter, Mya Lesnar, is also an amazing athlete.

Shattering school records

In an Instagram video posted by Mya, she is seen setting a new shot put record at Colorado State. In the background, it sounds like Brock himself is recording the video. During and after her throw, you can hear him react and yell, “There it is — there you go!” like a true proud father.

“💥18.50m💥 A new PR and a new school record!!😤,” Mya Lesnar wrote in the caption of the video. “Happy with a strong start to my season.”



Brock Lesnar is currently enjoying time off from the WWE. Since returning to the company in 2012, Lesnar has taken on a part-time schedule, meaning he generally appears for the big shows like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

In 2021, Lesnar returned to the company once more and began a feud with longtime rival Roman Reigns. He'd then feud with Bobby Lashley and Omos before entering a program with the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. They would have three matches, with Lesnar winning one and Rhodes winning two. The feud culminated at SummerSlam with Rhodes pinning Lesnar, and the latter hasn't been seen since.

One has to imagine he will be back in time for the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania. In the meantime, the sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer is enjoying his time with his daughter Mya Lesnar and his family.