When Cody Rhodes took the ring against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, it had the potential to be something special.

After going 1-1 in his previous two contests with the “Beast Incarnate,” with more than a few unscheduled beatdowns popping up in between, Rhodes had a chance to end his feud with the multi-time Heavyweight Champion, and do so in a way that set himself up for an even bigger push in the future.

Discussing his victory in a special post-SummerSlam interview with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated, Rhodes noted that his chance for a rubber match with Lesnar at SummerSlam was just another “once-in-a-lifetime moment” on what he considers a once-in-a-lifetime run.

“Brock hits like a Mack truck,” says Rhodes. “I feel pretty rough. There was one point where I shot a double leg, and the next thing I knew, I was up in the air. Getting thrown around by Brock is like going for a ride on a roller coaster. There is no one like him. He’s a rare athlete. Plenty is gifted by God, but I know he had his strength and conditioning coach with him. He’s back home farming, but he was also preparing. This is what he loves. I don’t talk to him, and we don’t know each other like that, but I get a sense that’s the type of passion he has. He makes this a heavyweight company, but he’s also agile. It gives me even more motivation to go to the gym every day,” Cody Rhodes told Sports Illustrated.

“I have been so consistently surprised that I can’t get used to these moments. First I won the Royal Rumble. Now I beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? They’re once-in-a-lifetime moments in a once-in-a-lifetime run. This is my mega run, and the journey has been incredible. This is a top moment in my career, and it’s also a top moment in my life.”

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has truly been on one heck of a run in the WWE Universe, with two huge matches at WrestleMania, a signature match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, and a now-signature feud with Brock Lesnar over the three months and change. While only time will tell where Rhodes' story goes from here, it's hard to argue that he isn't on not only the best run of his career but also one of the best WWE runs in recent memory.

Cody Rhodes reveals his plans after SummerSlam.

After wrestling his match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes stopped by the post-show press conference to discuss his love of C4 energy drinks, boast his knowledge of wrestling journalists, and discuss what has been an incredibly busy start to the month of August thus far.

Asked about his plans for the future following what many assume is the end of his feud with the “Beast Incarnate,” Rhodes let it be known that while he won't be naming names, it's not hard to assume what his plans are for the future.

“I think everybody in the room probably knows what my plans are,” Cody Rhodes said via Fightful. “We were talking about finishing the story. Now, the thing that I've been saying to myself, saying out loud, saying while laying there on the mat is ‘get back.' I want to get back to the situation that I was in, to the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome. I'm not going to say specifically what that is, but I think we can all read between the lines, and the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible, it really is, including three with Brock Lesnar. That would be what I would hope, but consistently surprised, you never know. I don't mean that as a tagline. With me, on Monday nights, you never know. It's been a great surprise so far.”

Alright, so Rhodes is definitely turning his attention back to Roman Reigns, right? I mean, sure, something else will all but certainly come up between then and now, and there are some logistical issues that need to be addressed like how he's on RAW and the Bloodline storyline is dedicated to SmackDown, but Rhodes still has his eyes set on the ultimate prize, the WWE World Championship his father never won, and one way or another, he's going to be gunning for that title at a big show – read: WrestleMania 40? – in the not-too-distant future if Paul “Triple H” Levesque's creative plans shake out his way.